Biden tries to own jokes about his age with quips about turkeys and birthday candles

Joe Biden seemingly tried to own the conversation about his age as he cracked several jokes at his own expense on his 81st birthday.

Mr Biden, who is the oldest president in United States history, made multiple quips throughout the day on Monday as he presided over the annual turkey pardoning ceremony and later celebrated with a birthday cake.

Democrats have been trying to delicately navigate Mr Biden’s age, as he continues to face criticism from both sides of the political spectrum.

His administration has tried to spin it as a positive given his years of experience, especially as he prepares to head into a potential rematch with former president Donald Trump next year.

On Monday, at the annual pardoning of the turkey ceremony, Mr Biden told crowds: “By the way it’s my birthday today and they actually sang [happy] birthday to me.”

“I just want you to know it’s difficult turning 60 – it’s difficult,” he added, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Later, about the ceremony itself, he said: “This is the 76th anniversary of this event, and I want you to know I wasn’t there for the first one – I was too young to make it up.”

According to the White House, in 1947 “the beginning of the official turkey presentation from the poultry industry, the turkey pardon remained a sporadic tradition”.

The practice of sending a turkey to a farm did not become “the norm” until the Reagan administration and “the formalities of pardoning a turkey” were “gelled” by George W Bush.

However, at the same event, Mr Biden stumbled somewhat when it came to his knowledge of modern pop culture, appearing to confuse Taylor Swift for Britney Spears.

As he began pardoning the turkeys, Liberty and Bell, he referenced Swift’s current tour and accidentally called her “Britney.” The president said: “Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles.

“You could say it’s even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour, or Britney’s tour. She’s down, it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now.”

Mr Biden also referenced his age on social media, as he joined Instagram’s Threads app, in a joke that referred to his support for workers unions.

“I turned 81 and all I got was a new social platform! Thanks for the well-wishes, folks,” read the post, which featured a picture of the president smiling next to a birthday cake.

He added: “And to the workers at the birthday candle factory, I hope your union got you overtime.”