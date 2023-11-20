Joe Biden mixed up Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, and Beyoncé during a joke in his turkey pardoning speech.

Biden was pardoning turkeys Liberty and Bell and went off-script, saying the birds had a lot of competition to be at the White House.

He compared it to getting a ticket for Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Swift’s Eras tour, but believed it was Britney was touring Brazil instead of Swift.

“You could say even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or Britney’s tour, she’s down in, it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now.” Biden said, messing up his punchline.