Johnny Depp chuckled after joking that he “misses” the top of his finger that was severed during a fight with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor returned to the stand as a witness on Wednesday (25 May) and was asked by his own counsel to recount the incident that occurred in Australia in March 2015.

Text messages sent by Mr Depp to his personal physician Dr David Kipper after the incident took place were presented to the court, with one that read: “I cut the top of my middle finger off...What should I do!?”

After which, Mr Depp was asked what he told the doctor about how his finger became injured.

“I told him that there was obviously, I mean when you saw the damage in the house and the blood everywhere, I mean obviously there’s serious damage done,” he began.

“There would be no point in lying to the man, he’d been through it with me and Ms Heard before.”

“I told him she had thrown a bottle of vodka and smashed my, smashed and cut my finger off,” he said, before quickly correcting that it was just “the tip” of his finger.

“A good chunk. I miss it,” he joked while chuckling.

During his own testimony last month, Dr Kipper told the court he arrived at the Australia home and found Mr Depp bleeding heavily but wasn’t sure how he’d been injured. The court heard that Mr Depp told emergency room staff he had cut himself with a knife.

Although Mr Depp claims that his finger was severed by a vodka bottle thrown by Ms Heard, she has testified that he was injured when he smashed a phone against a wall.

Follow live updates of the trial here.