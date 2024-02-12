Jonathan Majors faces new accusations of abuse from other women

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two of Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriends have spoken out against him in a new interview in which they say the actor was physically and emotionally abusive toward them.

Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper both dated the actor in drama school before he shot to fame playing Marvel roles like Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Mr Majors was also set to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but was fired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he was found guilty of having abused his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, a 31-year-old dancer from England, in December by a Manhattan jury.

He was convicted of assault in the third degree and harassment. Marvel later changed the name of the upcoming film to Avengers 5.

Ms Duncan accused Mr Majors of choking her, throwing her around and bruising her, while Ms Hooper accused him of emotional abuse, according to a New York Times article about the allegations.

Additionally, women who’d previously worked with Mr Majors spoke out against him, calling some of his behaviour on set problematic. One woman said he made a derogatory racial remark about her looks. Mr Majors denied that encounter.

Much of their accounts were relayed in pretrial statements given to the prosecution’s office ahead of Mr Majors’ trial, but were not entered into evidence due to a ruling given by the presiding judge.

Such statements have been helpful in domestic abuse cases.

Both women said they experienced love bombing in the early days of their relationships with the actor before they took a turn. In one instance in July of 2016, Ms Duncan said Mr Majors “threatened to strangle and kill” her.

Priya Chaudhry, an attorney for Mr Majors, told the outlet a fight had happened but that Mr Majors did not threaten to kill or strangle Ms Duncan.

At another point in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Mr Majors “pushed Ms Duncan into the couch and began to choke her,” the pretrial statement read. He continued telling her “I’m going to kill you” and “I’m going to make sure you can’t have children.”

Ms Chaudhry told the outlet her client did not make those remarks.

Additional allegations made by Ms Duncan include more instances of abuse, including Mr Majors flipping furniture and destroying her belongings and family heirlooms.

Much of the described accounts mirror allegations Ms Jabbari made against Mr Majors at trial in December.

While on the witness stand, she said Mr Majors also threw things at her, including candles. In March, Ms Jabbari accused Mr Majors of slapping her, throwing into a car, twisting her arm and grabbing her hand. The incident was the focus of the trial.

Ms Hooper, who dated Mr Majors after Ms Duncan, said she became pregnant a couple of months into the relationship and had an abortion. She said Mr Majors asked her to move the appointment up, which his attorney denied.

Both Ms Hooper and Ms Duncan said they confronted Mr Majors with evidence that he was cheating on them something Ms Jabbari also did during her time with the actor. When Ms Hooper asked Mr Majors about the evidence, he threatened to kill himself.

Ms Jabbari and Ms Duncan both said Mr Majors also threatened suicide during their relationships.

Mr Majors still has not been sentenced for his charges relating to Ms Jabbari’s case. His next sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 8.

The actor’s attorneys are working to keep the statements of both Ms Hooper and Ms Duncan permanently sealed.