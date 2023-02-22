Jordan Peterson rails against ‘tyranny’ of paper towel dispenser
The right-wing academic tweeted critically about a picture of a Vancouver sign that asked people to use less towels
Controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has added the “tyranny” of paper towel dispensers to the list of things that offends him.
The right-wing academic took to Twitter to complain about a sign in Vancouver that asked for people to use less paper towels and compost them afterwards.
“Up yours, woke moralists. Tyranny is always petty--and petty tyranny will not save the planet,” he tweeted with a picture of the sign.
He added: “Why does this bother me? Because (1) it’s celebrated (2) it’s everywhere and (3) people are wilfully blind to it.”
Mr Peterson often shares his controversial opinions on Twitter and has previously branded climate change a “con.”
Last June, Mr Peterson’s Twitter account was suspended for breaking the social media platform’s code of conduct on “hateful conduct” over a tweet about transgender actor Elliot Page.
“Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician,” Mr Peterson tweeted.
Up yours, woke moralists. Tyranny is always petty--and petty tyranny will not save the planet. pic.twitter.com/XUjpP31505— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 22, 2023
Elon Musk reinstated Mr Peterson’s account last November after buying the company.
In October, Mr Peterson said that he would stop posting on social media after he branded plus-size Sports Illustrated model Yumi Nu “not beautiful.”
“And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that,” he added.
He was also heavily criticised for a January 2022 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he claimed that being transgender was the result of a “social contagion” and compared it to “satanic ritual abuse.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies