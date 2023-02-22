Jordan Peterson rails against ‘tyranny’ of paper towel dispenser

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has added the “tyranny” of paper towel dispensers to the list of things that offends him.

The right-wing academic took to Twitter to complain about a sign in Vancouver that asked for people to use less paper towels and compost them afterwards.

“Up yours, woke moralists. Tyranny is always petty--and petty tyranny will not save the planet,” he tweeted with a picture of the sign.

He added: “Why does this bother me? Because (1) it’s celebrated (2) it’s everywhere and (3) people are wilfully blind to it.”

Mr Peterson often shares his controversial opinions on Twitter and has previously branded climate change a “con.”

Last June, Mr Peterson’s Twitter account was suspended for breaking the social media platform’s code of conduct on “hateful conduct” over a tweet about transgender actor Elliot Page.

“Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician,” Mr Peterson tweeted.

Up yours, woke moralists. Tyranny is always petty--and petty tyranny will not save the planet. pic.twitter.com/XUjpP31505 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 22, 2023

Elon Musk reinstated Mr Peterson’s account last November after buying the company.

In October, Mr Peterson said that he would stop posting on social media after he branded plus-size Sports Illustrated model Yumi Nu “not beautiful.”

“And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that,” he added.

He was also heavily criticised for a January 2022 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he claimed that being transgender was the result of a “social contagion” and compared it to “satanic ritual abuse.”