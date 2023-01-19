Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British actor Julian Sands has been identified by authorities as a hiker who has been missing in a California mountain range since last week.

Mr Sands, who appeared in TV shows such as 24 and movies such as Arachnophobia, has been missing in the Mount Baldy area since Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The 65-year-old actor was reported missing by a friend and was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to KTLA.

Mount Baldy is a 10,000ft peak located northeast of Los Angeles in the Angeles National Forest.

Search and rescue crews were on the mountain looking for Mr Sands, but had to suspend the search because of severe weather and avalanche threat, department spokesperson Gloria Huerta told CNN.

Drones have been used to continue the search but rescuers are limited with other resources because of the weather.

California has been hit by a string of violent winter storms that have brought flooding and major snowfall to the drought-stricken state.

The sheriff’s department says that over the past four weeks, it has launched 14 search and rescue missions in the Mount Baldy area alone, with two hikers dying on the mountain.

“These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves,” the agency stated on Facebook.

“The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”

Mr Sands, who lives in North Hollywood, Sands, has appeared in more than 150 movies and television shows during his career.