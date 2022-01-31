Trudeau tests positive for Covid after being moved to safe location over trucker protest
Canadian capital is still facing occupation by truckers angry at Covid-19 restrictions that they say infringe ‘freedom’
Having been moved to a safe place while truckers angry at vaccine mandates descend on Ottawa in their thousands, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a positive Covid-19 test result.
Tweeting on Monday morning as protests against vaccine mandates obstructed streets and businesses in the national capital, Mr Trudeau implored his citizens to get their shots.
Mr Trudeau and his family were transported from their home to an undisclosed secure location over fears that the truckers’ protest in Ottawa, aka the “freedom convoy”, could carry the potential for violent threats against him.
While the protest is ostensibly focused on the truckers’ freedom to work and go about everyday live without proving vaccination status, members of the crowd have been seen carrying Confederate flags and right-wing symbols while comparing vaccine mandates to fascism.
