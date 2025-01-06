Justin Trudeau - latest: Canadian prime minister ‘ready to resign’ as early as today over Trump tariff row
Pressure is growing on Canada’s leader from within his Liberal Party over his handling of US president-elect Donald Trump’s proposed trade tariffs
Justin Trudeau is ready to resign as Canadian prime minister and could do so as early as today, according to reports.
The 53-year-old may step down after nine years in office, amid growing pressure from his colleagues in the governing Liberal Party as it trails significantly behind the opposition Conservatives in the polls.
It is not clear exactly when he would announce his resignation and Mr Trudeau is believed to have not reached a final decision, sources told The Globe and Mail and Reuters, but it is likely to happen before an emergency meeting for his Liberal party on Wednesday
The row inside Mr Trudeau’s party comes after US president-elect Donald Trump announced a proposal to introduce 25 per cent tariffs on the country.
Chrystia Freeland unexpectedly stepped down as Canada’s deputy prime minister in mid-December, citing differences with Mr Trudeau on how to approach Mr Trump’s presidency and tariff proposals.
Canada is already due to hold a general election by the end of October this year.
It is unclear whether Mr Trudeau, who was elected into office in 2015 two years after taking the reins of the Liberal Party, would stay on until then.
What will happen if Trudeau resigns?
If Justin Trudeau resigns as prime minister before the Canadian election in October, the Liberal party will name an interim to take over while it sets up a special leadership convention.
These conventions can take months to arrange, leaving the Liberals at risk of going into an election without a prime minister chosen by members - which has never happened in Canada.
While the party could run a shorter-than-usual process, it could upset candidates who feel this puts them at a disadvantage, according to Reuters.
Whoever is named interim leader would not be named prime minister on a permanent basis, as tradition dictates the interim does not run as a candidate to lead the party.
Trudeau’s major fallout with finance minister
Reports that Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was considering stepping down first emerged in mid-December, after his finance minister resigned over the Trump tariff row.
Chrystia Freedland, the finance minister and Mr Trudeau’s deputy prime minister, quit after clashing on the issue of how to deal with possible US tariffs.
Ms Freedland, 56, said at the time she was quitting Mr Trudeau asked her to take on a lesser post in government after they had argued for weeks over spending.
Her resignation came just hours before she was set to release Canada’s first economic plan since Donald Trump was elected to be the next US president.
In a stinging resignation letter, she described the possible tariffs as a “grave challenge” and questioned Mr Trudeau’s ability to deal with the threat.
The letter read: “Our country today faces a grave challenge. That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war.
“That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment.”
Ms Freedland was replaced as finance minister by Dominic LeBlanc, a member of Mr Trudeau’s inner circle.
What is the Trump-Trudeau tariff row all about?
In November, US president-elect Donald Trump took to social media to announce a unilateral batch of tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico.
“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
It was a response to the migration of people and import of drugs from these countries into the US, Mr Trump added.
Mr Trudeau said in early December that Canadians are “beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive”, adding that he would retaliate if Mr Trump went ahead with them.
“Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive,” Trudeau said.
Mr Trump has since been dishing out jibes towards Canada and Mr Trudeau, describing him as a “governor” of the United States’ “51st State”.
Justin Trudeau likely to resign this week - reports
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is expected to resign as early as today, according to reports.
It comes as his governing Liberal Party falters in the polls, and pressure grows over his handling of US president-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Canada.
Follow here for all the latest as we get it.
