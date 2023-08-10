Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has returned to the platform for the first time since a video game giveaway he held in New York's Union Square turned into a chaotic riot.

Cenat, who is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, had to be whisked away by NYPD officers to ensure his safety after the gathering turned dangerous. He was then arrested and charged with inciting a riot.

More than 6,000 people crammed into the square for the chance to see Cenat and win gaming hardware, according to ABC7.

During his first stream back, Cenat said the incident opened his eyes to how much influence he has over some of his fans.

"After Friday bro, I've come to realize the amount of, not only power, but influence that I have on people," he said.

He said he wanted the giveaway to be a "safe and fun" way to interact with his fans, and said he was disappointed at the turn the event took.

"I am beyond disappointed in anyone that became destructive that day," he said. Cenat also advised that some of his followers need “serious counseling.”

Footage captured of the giveaway showed the kind of chaos and indiscriminate destruction that sometimes occurs after a major sports victory. Teenagers kicked out car windows, threw objects, blasted fire extinguishers, and fought with each other. Some climbed atop Cenat's car as he was driving away and tried to hold on as it zipped away from the scene. A few fell off the moving vehicle.

The NYPD are seeking suspects who caused havoc at a Kai Cenat giveaway event in Union Square on Friday (NYPD)

Kai Cenat returned to Twitch for the first time after a riot broke out at one of his events in New York City (Getty)

The NYPD activated a Level 4 response — the highest of its disaster response categories — after initial attempts to scatter the attendees failed to end the riot.

The NYPD arrested 65 people, including 30 minors, on counts ranging from disorderly conduct to assaulting a police officer. Cenat is facing one felony charge of riot first degree, causing public injury and damage, and two misdemeanour charges of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

The NYPD is still hunting for other teens who are wanted on suspicion of criminal mischief.

He said the next time he tries to do an event, he will "do it in the correct way."