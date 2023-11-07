✕ Close Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Witness testimony

Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher who allegedly gunned down rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson and then fled the country, is on trial in Texas.

Ms Armstrong’s ex-boyfriend Colin Strickland took the stand for the second day on Monday and testified about their tumultuous relationship. Prosecutors have alleged that she targeted Wilson because both women were involved in a love triangle with Mr Strickland.

Mr Strickland told the court that Ms Armstrong’s jealousy escalated to the point that she confronted Wilson on the phone.

In one instance, Ms Arsmtrong even told him to “send [her] love to Mo” after he posted a video with Wilson in the background, he testified.

After a lunch recess on Monday, Mr Strickland appeared to clash with photographers, according to NewsNation reporters in court. He reportedly tried to knock the photographer’s camera, causing the latter to lose his grip.

Video later showed Mr Strickland appearing to go out of his way to step on a photographer’s foot.