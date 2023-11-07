Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial - updates: Alleged killer’s ex clashes with court photographer
Yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong is charged with May 2022 murder of star cyclist and love rival Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson
Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher who allegedly gunned down rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson and then fled the country, is on trial in Texas.
Ms Armstrong’s ex-boyfriend Colin Strickland took the stand for the second day on Monday and testified about their tumultuous relationship. Prosecutors have alleged that she targeted Wilson because both women were involved in a love triangle with Mr Strickland.
Mr Strickland told the court that Ms Armstrong’s jealousy escalated to the point that she confronted Wilson on the phone.
In one instance, Ms Arsmtrong even told him to “send [her] love to Mo” after he posted a video with Wilson in the background, he testified.
After a lunch recess on Monday, Mr Strickland appeared to clash with photographers, according to NewsNation reporters in court. He reportedly tried to knock the photographer’s camera, causing the latter to lose his grip.
Video later showed Mr Strickland appearing to go out of his way to step on a photographer’s foot.
Colin Strickland says he wasn’t sure he and Kaitlin Armstrong were compatible long term
Colin Strickland described his relationship with Ms Armstrong as “tumultuous” and said that they were on and off for a long period of time.
“I wasn’t sure we were compatible as long-term, life partners,” Mr Strickland told the court, per NewsNation.
But the former yoga teacher who had moved in with him after the 2021 Texas freeze and was staying indefinitely, did not move out during the breakups.
Former yoga teacher Ms Armstrong is accused of gunning down Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain cyclist, just hours after she had gone swimming with Mr Strickland on the night of 11 May 2022.
Prosecutors have alleged that she targeted Wilson after the two were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Mr Strickland.
WATCH: Colin Strickland testifies in Kaitlin Armstrong trial
Anna Moriah Wilson’s family left courtroom as graphic crime scene photos are shown to jurors
Witness testimony continued on Thursday with a homicide detective and a crime scene analyst each taking the stand.
The courtroom was shown graphic photos of the crime scene which triggered crying from several of Mo Wilson’s loved ones. Some of her family left the room.
Wilson’s competitive bicycle was brought out for the jury to see shortly before court took a recess for lunch.
Who was murder victim Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson?
On May 11 2022, 25-year-old Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson was found dead by a friend whose Texas apartment she had been staying at. She had multiple gunshot wounds.
Wilson was a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer from Vermont, was found dead on 11 May in her friend’s Austin, Texas apartment.
A month before her death, she beat 30 of the top gravel racing cyclists in the United States to claim the Fuego 80k at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California.
Wilson followed up that victory with a win at the Belgian Waffle Ride in San Diego on 30 April 2022 and arrived in Austin on 10 May as the favourite to win the Gravel Locos in Hico, a few days later.
She was staying at her friend Caitlin Cash’s apartment on Maple Avenue, East Austin, and on 11 May arranged to meet fellow pro-cyclist Colin Strickland, who according to a police affidavit she had an on-again, off-again relationship with when he and his then-girlfriend Kaitlin Armstrong were on a hiatus.
Texts between Mr Strickland and Wilson showed that she was under the impression they were still dating.
WATCH: Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Witness testimony
Kaitlin Armstrong’s ex draws gasp as he testifies about relationship at cyclist murder trial
Kaitlin Armstrong’s ex-boyfriend prompted shocked gasps during her high-profile murder trial when he made a bid to distance himself from the alleged killer.
Ms Armstrong is currently facing trial at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin over the murder of rising pro cyclist Moriah Wilson. Prosecutors have alleged that Ms Armstrong, a yoga teacher, targeted Wilson because they were both involved in a love triangle with Colin Strickland, Ms Armstrong’s then on-and-off boyfriend.
Wilson was fatally shot on 11 May 2022, just hours after spending time with Mr Strickland at a poolside bar. She was dropped off by Mr Strickland at the home of her friend Caitlin Cash’s home, who later that night found Wilson lying dead in a pool of blood.
‘You know Kaitlin Armstrong very well, don’t you?’ defence attorneys asks Colin Strickland
Alleged cyclist killer’s ex clashes with media member at court
The ex-boyfriend of a yoga teacher charged with the murder of an up-and-coming pro cyclist has clashed with members of the media multiple times since appearing at court to give evidence.
In footage captured by reporters who attended the trial on Monday, Colin Strickland appeared to purposefully go out of his way to stamp on a photographer’s foot. He reportedly also tried to knock the camera out of the man’s hands earlier in the day.
Mr Strickland also had a negative interaction with the media on Friday. A cameraman fell over while walking backwards filming him.
Mr Strickland stepped over him and kept walking.
Colin Strickland testimony resumed on Monday at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin
Watch: Colin Strickland seen stamping on photographer’s foot
Colin Strickland appeared to purposefully go out of his way to stamp on a photographer’s foot, as he left court on Monday.
Mr Strickland, the ex-boyfriend of Kaitlin Armstrong, was followed by a pack of journalists as he finished his second day of giving evidence at the trial.
In the video , shot by NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello, Mr Strickland takes what seems to be a deliberate step to he left and comes into contact with a man hold a vide camera.
The man lets out a shout of pain, but Mr Strickland carries on walking and says nothing.
According to Mr Caprariello, the photographer has pressed charges over the incident. The man said Mr Strickland had also tried to known down his camera during the lunch recess.
Detective says he realised jealousy was the motive behind Wilson’s killing less than 24 hours after she was murdered
Det Spitler said that considered jealousy a motive in Wilson’s murder after learning from Mr Strickland that he had changed Wilson’s name in his phone to avoid confrontation with Ms Armstrong. The detective said that he did not interview Ms Armstrong but another detective did, and she was released.
He said that the firearms seized from Ms Armstrong and Mr Stricklan’s shared home were important because they were the same calibre as the casings found at the crime scene.
Det Spitler said he contacted Wilson’s family and began pulling information from her cellphone and digital accounts.
During the next few days, the detective reviewed surveillance video from homes in the vicinity of the home where Wilson was killed, as well as of the poolside bar that Mr Strickland and Wilson visited the night of the murder.
A warrant for Ms Armstrong’s arrest was issued on 17 May 2022.
Detective Richard Spitler takes the stand
The detective says that he interviewed Caitlin Cash, who was upset during their exchange, and learned that Mr Strickland was the last person to have seen Wilson alive.
Mr Spitler said that Mr Strickland was being surveilled before detectives arrived at his home to question him on 12 May.
