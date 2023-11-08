Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial - updates: Testimony resumes after Colin Strickland court clash
Yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong is charged with May 2022 murder of star cyclist and love rival Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson
Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher who allegedly gunned down rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson and then fled the country, is on trial in Texas.
Ms Armstrong’s ex-boyfriend Colin Strickland took the stand for the second day on Monday and testified about their tumultuous relationship. Prosecutors have alleged that she targeted Wilson because both women were involved in a love triangle with Mr Strickland.
Mr Strickland told the court that Ms Armstrong’s jealousy escalated to the point that she confronted Wilson on the phone.
In one instance, Ms Arsmtrong even told him to “send [her] love to Mo” after he posted a video with Wilson in the background, he testified.
After a lunch recess on Monday, Mr Strickland appeared to clash with photographers, according to NewsNation reporters in court. He reportedly tried to knock the photographer’s camera, causing the latter to lose his grip.
Video later showed Mr Strickland appearing to go out of his way to step on a photographer’s foot.
Who was murder victim Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson?
On May 11 2022, 25-year-old Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson was found dead by a friend whose Texas apartment she had been staying at. She had multiple gunshot wounds.
Wilson was a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer from Vermont, was found dead on 11 May in her friend’s Austin, Texas apartment.
A month before her death, she beat 30 of the top gravel racing cyclists in the United States to claim the Fuego 80k at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California.
Wilson followed up that victory with a win at the Belgian Waffle Ride in San Diego on 30 April 2022 and arrived in Austin on 10 May as the favourite to win the Gravel Locos in Hico, a few days later.
She was staying at her friend Caitlin Cash’s apartment on Maple Avenue, East Austin, and on 11 May arranged to meet fellow pro-cyclist Colin Strickland, who according to a police affidavit she had an on-again, off-again relationship with when he and his then-girlfriend Kaitlin Armstrong were on a hiatus.
Texts between Mr Strickland and Wilson showed that she was under the impression they were still dating.
In pictures: Kaitlin Armstrong’s murder trial so far
‘The last thing Mo did on this earth was scream in terror'
“The last thing Mo did on this earth was scream in terror,” Travis County prosecutor Rickey Jones told jurors in opening statements.
Caitlin Cash testified last week that she had found her friend covered in blood and not breathing when she returned home from dinner.
Her voice cracked as she recalled seeing her feet and thought she was just lying on the bathroom tile floor to cool off.
But when she announced her arrival, there was no response.
“She was covered in blood, lying on her back,” Ms Cash told the court as she began to cry. “I immediately bent down and tried to wake her up. Pretty quickly, I called 911.”
Prosecutors then played Ms Cash’s gut-wrenching 911 call where the court could hear crying as she told the dispatcher, “Her brain is leaking.” An emotional Ms Cash could be heard counting out loud as she follows the dispatcher’s instructions and delivers chest compressions to her friend.
“She is laying on the bathroom floor and there is blood everywhere. I can’t tell what happened,” she is heard telling the dispatcher. “She’s not awake. There is blood all over her face and the back of her head.”
As the 911 call was played in court, Ms Cash was visibly distraught on the stand and many of Wilson’s family left while others were seen weeping in court. The court later watched body camera footage from the first police officer who arrived and took over resuscitation efforts.
Kaitlin Armstrong’s sparks shock during testimony
Mr Strickland previously told the court that he and the yoga teacher loved each other and that she had been extremely helpful with his business affairs and finances. But his remarks took a turn on Monday after he seemingly tried to distance himself from Ms Armstrong during his second day of testimony.
“You know Kaitlin Armstrong very well, don’t you?” Ms Armstrong’s attorneys asked during cross-examination.
“No, I do not,” Mr Strickland answered, prompting an audible gasp in the court, according to NewsNation reporter Alex Caprariello, who was in the room.
Mr Strickland and his ex-girlfriend were together when Austin Police Department detectives arrived at his home on 12 May 2022. Last week, the court was shown bodycam footage of the couple’s reaction to news of Wilson’s murder.
Colin Strickland’s many incidents with media members at court
The ex-boyfriend of a yoga teacher charged with the murder of an up-and-coming pro cyclist has clashed with members of the media multiple times since appearing in court to give evidence.
In footage captured by reporters who attended the trial on Monday, Colin Strickland appeared to purposefully go out of his way to stamp on a photographer’s foot. He reportedly also tried to knock the camera out of the man’s hands earlier in the day.
Mr Strickland also had a negative interaction with the media on Friday. A cameraman fell over while walking backwards filming him.
Mr Strickland stepped over him and kept walking.
Alleged cyclist killer’s ex clashes with media member at court
Colin Strickland testimony resumed on Monday at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin
ICYMI: A star cyclist was gunned down in Texas. Now her yoga instructor love rival is on trial for murder
Nearly a year and a half after Kaitlin Armstrong made international headlines for allegedly killing her romantic rival and then going on the run for 43 days, her murder trial is underway.
The Texas woman found herself at the centre of a love triangle with her boyfriend Colin Strickland and professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, who was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds at a friend’s house on 11 May 2022.
Ms Armstrong was questioned by police just three days after the killing but once freed, she fled to Costa Rica leading the authorities on an intensive manhunt that ultimately ended in her capture despite her effort to disguise her identity with dyed hair and plastic surgery.
The 35-year-old yoga teacher and realtor was brought back to the United States and charged with first-degree murder. She pleaded not guilty in July 2022 and has been held at the Travis County Correctional Complex in Texas on a $3.5m bond.
Now her trial is underway.
Kaitlin Armstrong trial: What to know about cyclist Moriah Wilson’s murder
Kaitlin Armstrong evaded police for 43 days after being named a suspect in the murder of Moriah Wilson. This week, her murder trial begins. Andrea Cavallier explains what to expect
DNA ‘highly likely’ from Kaitlin Armstrong was found on Mo Wilson’s bike
Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, is on trial for the May 2022 murder of Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer who was found dead at her friend’s East Austin home with gunshot wounds to her head and chest.
In court in Texas last week, jurors heard testimony from Sgt Timothy Price who responded to the scene of the murder.
He said that Wilson’s bike was found lying in the middle of bamboo a few yards from the apartment.
It was swabbed by another crime scene investigator, he said.
DNA found on the bike was “highly likely” to have come from Armstrong, prosecutors told the court during opening statements. But, during witness testimony, defence attorney Rick Cofer questioned crime scene specialist Katie Ferrara about why the bike had been taken to the police department without a protective covering.
She said police did not have a big enough bag for the bike. Ms Ferrara also testified that there were no track marks in the grass leading to where the bike was located, and that she did not know how the bike got there.
No signs of forced entry at home where Wilson was found dead
Austin police detective Rolando Ramirez, another witness for the prosecution, testified last week that he thought Wilson’s killing was “more of a personal thing or more of anger type of shooting”.
His theory was based on the fact that there was no sign of forced entry and no signs of struggle.
Nothing appeared to have been stolen from her home, he added.
Alleged killer Kaitlin Armstrong confronted Moriah Wilson on the phone, ex-boyfriend Colin Strickland testified
Mr Strickland said that at one point, Armstrong called Wilson to confront her on the phone, which Wilson found “ strange and unnerving.”
He looked very sad and defeated as he testified, according to reporters in the courtroom.
Wilson then left for a different cycling event but maintained communication with Mr Strickland, although the two were not very serious about moving on with a formal relationship, Mr Strickland said. The pair saw each other at different events
During that period, Ms Armstrong is said to have dated two other men, while still living at Mr Strickland’s home.
Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong eventually reconciled and travelled together to a championship in Arkansas in January 2022.
