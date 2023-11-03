Kaitlin Armstrong’s trial begins after love rival cyclist’s murder - live

Caitlin Armstrong, Moriah Wilson and Colin Strickland (Supplied)

Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher who allegedly gunned down rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson and then fled the country, is on trial in Texas where she faces up to 99 years in prison for the May 2022 slaying.

Ms Armstrong, 35, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, remained emotionless as her murder trial got underway with explosive opening statements on Wednesday.

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, was found dead at her friend’s Texas home with gunshot wounds to her head and chest.

Prosecutors said the jury will hear how Ms Armstrong allegedly tracked Wilson before the murder after the two were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Colin Strickland.

The case drew international headlines when Ms Armstrong fled the country after her initial meeting with police just three days after the shooting. She was on the run for 43 days before being captured.

Testimony continued Thursday with jurors viewing a slew of graphic crime scene photos. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.