Kaitlin Armstrong’s trial begins after love rival cyclist’s murder - live
The case drew international headlines when Kaitlin Armstrong fled the country after the shooting and was on the run for 43 days before being captured
Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher who allegedly gunned down rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson and then fled the country, is on trial in Texas where she faces up to 99 years in prison for the May 2022 slaying.
Ms Armstrong, 35, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, remained emotionless as her murder trial got underway with explosive opening statements on Wednesday.
Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, was found dead at her friend’s Texas home with gunshot wounds to her head and chest.
Prosecutors said the jury will hear how Ms Armstrong allegedly tracked Wilson before the murder after the two were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Colin Strickland.
The case drew international headlines when Ms Armstrong fled the country after her initial meeting with police just three days after the shooting. She was on the run for 43 days before being captured.
Testimony continued Thursday with jurors viewing a slew of graphic crime scene photos. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.
Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Day one recap
Proceedings in the trial of Kaitlin Armstrong are due to begin again at 9am CT on Friday.
Day one saw explosive opening statements from both sides, with the prosecution telling jurors how they would hear the final screams of pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson and the shots that killed her.
The opening statements were livestreamed from the courtroom, though witness testimony will not be.
The court heard from homicide detective and crime scene analysts as well as several residents from the neighbourhood where Wilson’s body was discovered.
Shortly before jurors were sent home, the court was shown doorbell cam footage from a neighbour, in which a woman’s screams could be heard, as well as several gunshots.
Who was murder victim Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson?
On May 11 2022, 25-year-old Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson was found dead by a friend whose Texas apartment she had been staying at. She had multiple gunshot wounds.
Wilson was a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer from Vermont, was found dead on 11 May in her friend’s Austin, Texas apartment.
A month before her death, she beat 30 of the top gravel racing cyclists in the United States to claim the Fuego 80k at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California.
Wilson followed up that victory with a win at the Belgian Waffle Ride in San Diego on 30 April 2022 and arrived in Austin on 10 May as the favourite to win the Gravel Locos in Hico, a few days later.
She was staying at her friend Caitlin Cash’s apartment on Maple Avenue, East Austin, and on 11 May arranged to meet fellow pro-cyclist Colin Strickland, who according to a police affidavit she had an on-again, off-again relationship with when he and his then-girlfriend Kaitlin Armstrong were on a hiatus.
Texts between Mr Strickland and Wilson showed that she was under the impression they were still dating.
In pictures: Kaitlin Armstrong in court for the first day of Texas trial
Jurors in Kaitlin Armstrong’s murder trial hear harrowing 911 call
Moriah “Mo” Wilson’s family sobbed and at one point walked out as a harrowing 911 call and graphic police body cam footage were played for jurors on the first day of witness testimony.
Kaitlin Armstrong has pleaded not guilty to murder in the May 2022 slaying of Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, in what prosecutors say was a jealous rage over a love triangle.
Caitlin Cash testified on the stand on Wednesday that she had found her friend covered in blood and not breathing when she returned home from dinner.
Her voice cracked as she recalled seeing her feet and thought she was just lying on the bathroom tile floor to cool off. But when she announced her arrival, there was no response.
“She was covered in blood, lying on her back,” Ms Cash told the court as she began to cry. “I immediately bent down and tried to wake her up. Pretty quickly, I called 911.”
Prosecutors then played Ms Cash’s gut-wrenching 911 call where the court could hear crying as she told the dispatcher, “Her brain is leaking.”
An emotional Ms Cash could be heard counting out loud as she follows the dispatcher’s instructions and delivers chest compressions to her friend.
“She is laying on the bathroom floor and there is blood everywhere. I can’t tell what happened,” she is heard telling the dispatcher. “She’s not awake. There is blood all over her face and the back of her head.”
As the 911 call was played in court, Ms Cash was visibly distraught on the stand and many of Wilson’s family left while others were seen weeping in court.
Court proceedings wrap up for the day
Court proceedings in the trial of Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher who allegedly gunned down rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson and then fled the country, have finished for the day.
The trial will resume at 9am local time, in Austin, Texas, on Friday.
On the second day of the trial, jurors heard testimony from several residents from the neighbourhood in which Wilson’s body was found. They also saw video and audio footage from the time of the alleged incident.
In one piece of doorbell cam footage, a womans screams and gunshots could be heard.
Neighbours say they had not seen Kaitlin Armstrong before court appearance
Michael Donlin says that he had turned over his doorbell cam footage to police after seeing a post on social media platform Nextdoor requesting information and video.
He tells the court no police had come to his door to ask for the footage, and that he did not see the jeep in person on the night of the alleged incident.
Like Martha Palao, Mr Donlin says he has not seen Kaitlin Armstrong before, prior to her appearance in court.
Jurors played audio of alleged murder from doorbell cam
Jurors have been shown doorbell cam footage shared with police by former resident Michael Donlin. The footage contains audio.
A black jeep was also spotted in Mr Donlin’s footage around 8.26pm.
At 9:15pm a woman can be screaming as well as two consecutive gunshots. After a pause, a third gunshot is heard.
The sounds are distant, but audible.
As the footage is played to the court, Ms Armstrong stares ahead, mostly motionless – even as the gunshots ring out.
Caitlin Cash, Wilson’s friend who discovered her body bows her head, while another friend consoles her in the courtroom.
Black jeep captured near to crime scene on neighbour’s CCTV
The court next heard testimony from Martha Palao, who lives around 100m from where Wilson was found dead.
Jurors were shown two pieces of CCTV footage, in which a black jeep with a bike rack could be seen passing in front of her house and later in her back alley.
Ms Palao said that although she was awake at the time of the alleged murder, she did not hear any gunshots. Police arrived in the neighbourhood around 10pm, she said.
