Kaitlin Armstrong walked free after 30-minute interview, trial hears - live
Yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong is charged with May 2022 murder of star cyclist and love rival Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson
Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher who allegedly gunned down cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, is facing trial over the May 2022 murder in Texas.
Prosecutors allege that Ms Armstrong targeted Wilson because the women were involved in a love triangle with the same man, Colin Strickland.
On Thursday, Detective Katy Conner answered questions from the defence surrounding Ms Arsmtrong’s arrest a day after the murder over a separate “theft of service” warrant, NewsNation reports.
She was told that the warrant had a technical error and that she was free to leave but was immediately questioned afterwards on the murder. Ms Armstrong refused to answer any questions and was allowed to leave.
She then fled the country and was only arrested five weeks later in Costa Rica. When criticism emerged of authorities’ failure to keep Ms Armstrong under arrest, the department cited the supposed technical error with the warrant, KVUE reports.
Det Conner walked back from that assertion, saying that the warrant was correct all along.
It remains unclear if Ms Armstrong was freed as part of a questioning strategy by police, or why the department maintained its position that there was an error in the months that followed.
Armstrong’s searched if pineapples could erase fingerprints
On Tuesday (8 November), Austin police detective Richard Spitler testified for the prosecution about the timeline of Ms Armstrong’s escape and the online searches she made while on the run.
Activity from Kaitlin Armstrong’s iCould accounts reportedly shows that she searched for her name online and for “can imei be tracked if not making phone calls.”
Some of her searches led to articles about her escape to Costa Rica and Wilson’s murder. Ms Armstrong also searched “can pineapples burn your fingerprints” and appeared to land on an article that debunked the myth.
Kaitlin Armstrong’s DNA found on Anna Moriah Wilson’s bike
Dramatic courtroom testimony has revealed that DNA evidence found on slain professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson likely ties her accused killer to the crime scene.
Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, is on trial for the May 2022 murder of Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer who was found dead at her friend’s East Austin home with gunshot wounds to her head and chest.
Last week, jurors heard testimony from Sgt Timothy Price who responded to the scene of the murder.
He said that Wilson’s bike was found lying in the middle of bamboo a few yards from the apartment.
It was swabbed by another crime scene investigator, he said.
DNA found on the bike was “highly likely” to have come from Armstrong, prosecutors told the court during opening statements.
WATCH: Kaitlin Armstrong’s defence pushes mistrial
Harrowing 911 call played during Kaitlin Armstrong trial
Devastated family members of slain professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson sobbed in a Texas courtroom and at one point walked out as a harrowing 911 call and graphic police body cam footage were played for jurors on the first day of witness testimony.
Kaitlin Armstrong, a 35-year-old Texas yoga teacher, has pleaded not guilty to murder in the May 2022 slaying of Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, in what prosecutors say was a jealous rage over a love triangle.
Wilson had been shot in the head and chest when she was found at a friend’s home before a race that she was among the favourites to win.
Caitlin Cash testified on the stand on Wednesday that she had found her friend covered in blood and not breathing when she returned home from dinner. Her voice cracked as she recalled seeing her feet and thought she was just lying on the bathroom tile floor to cool off. But when she announced her arrival, there was no response.
“She was covered in blood, lying on her back,” Ms Cash told the court as she began to cry. “I immediately bent down and tried to wake her up. Pretty quickly, I called 911.”
Colin Strickland testifies about ‘tumultuous’ relationship with Kaitlin Armstrong
During his testimony last week, Colin Strickland described his relationship with Ms Armstrong as “tumultuous” and said that they were on and off for a long period of time.
“I wasn’t sure we were compatible as long-term, life partners,” Mr Strickland told the court, per NewsNation.
But the former yoga teacher, who had moved in with him after the 2021 Texas freeze and was staying indefinitely, did not move out during the breakups.
Former yoga teacher Ms Armstrong is accused of gunning down Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain cyclist, just hours after she had gone swimming with Mr Strickland on the night of 11 May 2022.
Prosecutors have alleged that she targeted Wilson after the two were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Mr Strickland.
Kaitlin Armstrong’s searches for murder details and pineapple burns revealed
Ms Armstrong was on the detectives’ radar in the aftermath of the murder and was briefly arrested on a separate standing warrant on 12 May, but she was ultimately released over an error with her birth date in police records. Just days after the murder, Ms Armstrong fled the country, prompting an international manhunt that ended 43 days later when she was arrested in Costa Rica.
On Tuesday, Austin police detective Richard Spitler testified for the prosecution about the timeline of Ms Armstrong’s escape and the online searches she made while on the run, according to NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello.
Did a police error aid Kaitlin Armstrong’s escape after Moriah Wilson murder?
Kaitlin Armstrong’s ongoing trial in Texas heard contradicting statements on why she was allowed to walk free following a very short police interview regarding the murder of rising pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson.
Ms Armstrong made national headlines last year after she fled the country in the days following Wilson’s murder in May 2022. Prosecutors said during opening arguments last week that Ms Armstrong, a former yoga instructor, had targeted the victim out of jealousy because Wilson and Ms Armstrong’s then-on-and-off boyfriend Colin Strickland had become romantic.
Austin Police Department detectives led the homicide investigation and conducted interviews with Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong, who lived together at the time. Just a day after the murder, surveillance video was recovered of Ms Armstrong’s black Jeep near the scene of the crime, as well as a restaurant where Wilson and Mr Strickland dined on the night of the murder.
Court recesses until Monday in Kaitlin Armstrong trial
Proceedings have now finished for the day in the murder trial of Kaitlin Armstrong.
Court is not due to sit on Friday, so proceedings will pick back up on Monday.
Here are some key revelations from the case so far:
Route allegedly taken by Ms Armstrong includes stop near crime scene
The vehicle is showed to have stopped by a parking area and an alley on Maple Avenue, the same road where the garage apartment where Wilson’s body was found is located.
Previous testimony from this trial shared that the only way to enter the garage apartment is through the alley.
The vehicle begins a new “track” at 9.17pm on May 11. Mr Portnoy is asked if he is aware of the time gunshots went off in the area. Mr Portnoy says the gunshots happened around five minutes before or sooner but that this could be better verified with previous testimony.
Mr Portnoy says that the location readings from the devices are expected to be accurate within 15 meters, 95 per cent of the time.
Experts explains route Ms Armstrong allegedly took on night of murder
Mr Portnoy is explaining to the jury the route Ms Armstrong’s Jeep took on the night of the murder.
The vehicle travelled to a Whole Foods in downtown Austin.
Then around 7.35pm, the car entered I-35.
