✕ Close Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Witness testimony

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher who allegedly gunned down cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, is facing trial over the May 2022 murder in Texas.

Prosecutors allege that Ms Armstrong targeted Wilson because the women were involved in a love triangle with the same man, Colin Strickland.

On Thursday, Detective Katy Conner answered questions from the defence surrounding Ms Arsmtrong’s arrest a day after the murder over a separate “theft of service” warrant, NewsNation reports.

She was told that the warrant had a technical error and that she was free to leave but was immediately questioned afterwards on the murder. Ms Armstrong refused to answer any questions and was allowed to leave.

She then fled the country and was only arrested five weeks later in Costa Rica. When criticism emerged of authorities’ failure to keep Ms Armstrong under arrest, the department cited the supposed technical error with the warrant, KVUE reports.

Det Conner walked back from that assertion, saying that the warrant was correct all along.

It remains unclear if Ms Armstrong was freed as part of a questioning strategy by police, or why the department maintained its position that there was an error in the months that followed.