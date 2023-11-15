✕ Close Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Witness testimony

Yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong is facing trial in Austin over the murder of pro rising cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson.

Ms Armstrong is accused of the 11 May 2022 murder of Wilson, who prosecutors have described as her “love rival.” The two women were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Ms Armstrong’s then on-and-off boyfriend and Wilson’s fellow cyclist Colin Strickland.

Medical examiner Bernadette Derussy, the doctor who performed Wilson’s autopsy, testified on Tuesday about her role in the investigation and the injuries that Wilson sustained.

Wilson first suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of the face, with the bullet exiting on the left side of her jaw. The second gunshot was to the right side of the head and exited beneath the chin.

A third bullet was fired at Wilson’s chest and exited through the back, but not completely as she was lying on the bathroom floor.

Wilson’s index finger was also shot at. Dr Derussy said it might have been a defensive wound, but she is not certain.

Wilson’s family opted to leave the courtroom when graphic pictures of the autopsy were shown.

Ms Armstrong is facing 99 years in prison if convicted.

She has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.