Kaitlin Armstrong trial live: Court hears about Moriah Wilson’s injuries in graphic detail
Kaitlin Armstrong is charged with the murder of star cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson
Yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong is facing trial in Austin over the murder of pro rising cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson.
Ms Armstrong is accused of the 11 May 2022 murder of Wilson, who prosecutors have described as her “love rival.” The two women were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Ms Armstrong’s then on-and-off boyfriend and Wilson’s fellow cyclist Colin Strickland.
Medical examiner Bernadette Derussy, the doctor who performed Wilson’s autopsy, testified on Tuesday about her role in the investigation and the injuries that Wilson sustained.
Wilson first suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of the face, with the bullet exiting on the left side of her jaw. The second gunshot was to the right side of the head and exited beneath the chin.
A third bullet was fired at Wilson’s chest and exited through the back, but not completely as she was lying on the bathroom floor.
Wilson’s index finger was also shot at. Dr Derussy said it might have been a defensive wound, but she is not certain.
Wilson’s family opted to leave the courtroom when graphic pictures of the autopsy were shown.
Ms Armstrong is facing 99 years in prison if convicted.
She has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
Kaitlin Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison if she’s convicted of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson after they were allegedly involved in a love triangle.
The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier and Andrea Blanco explain the most crucial moments so far in her high-profile trial:
Missed signs of Armstrong’s plans to flee
Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong were told about Wilson’s murder by Austin Police detectives on 12 May 2022, just a day after the murder. Bodycam footage shown to the court reportedly showed that the two seemed shocked after learning the tragic news.
Mr Strickland later joined investigators at the police station, where he gave a statement for nearly six hours. The following day, authorities served a search warrant and seized weapons from his home.
Crime scene specialist Mirezha Guevara testified on November 3 that while she was taking pictures of the firearms evidence and Ms Armstrong’s black Jeep, she also noticed Ms Armstrong’s passport and foreign currency inside the home.
An attorney representing both Mr Strickland and Ms Armstrong was present while the warrant was served, but investigators did not ask to interview Ms Armstrong.
However, they did ask Mr Strickland about her black Jeep, the same model of car seen on surveillance footage near the home where Wilson was found. The car had also been spotted near the swimming pool bar that Mr Strickland and Wilson had been at just hours before she was killed.
Mr Strickland suggested during his testimony that investigators knew it belonged to Ms Armstrong.
Mr Strickland said that after he was interviewed and the warrant was served, he and Ms Armstrong were exhausted. He asked her to write a timeline of her activities on the day and reportedly said she went to yoga and visited a “healer” but made no mention of seeing Wilson.
He then went to his business’ headquarters in Lockhart and did not see Ms Armstrong again.
On 14 May, Ms Armstrong took a flight from Austin to Houston. She was found in Costa Rica 43 days later.
WATCH: Day 7 of Kaitlin Armstrong trial in Austin
Colin Strickland says ‘he doesn’t know Armstrong very well’
Mr Strickland’s initial remarks to the court about he and Ms Armstrong loving each other but not being compatible long-term took a turn on Monday after he seemingly tried to distance himself from the disgraced yoga teacher.
“You know Kaitlin Armstrong very well, don’t you?” Ms Armstrong’s attorneys asked during cross-examination on Monday (6 November).
“No, I do not,” Mr Strickland answered, prompting an audible gasp in the court, according to NewsNation reporter Alex Caprariello, who was in the room.
Defence says Armstrong fled the country after shooting ‘because she likes to travel’
The murder case drew international headlines when Ms Armstrong fled the country after her initial meeting with police just days after the fatal shooting, leading to a 43-day search.
In a short opening statement at trial, defence attorney Geoffrey Puryear suggested Ms Armstrong’s sudden flight out of the country was not an attempt to escape justice.
“She would have no reason to know about any (arrest) warrant, You will hear Kaitlin is passionate about travelling and passionate about yoga,” Mr Puryear said.
He also said that Ms Armstrong was caught in a “web of circumstantial evidence” and that no video evidence or witnesses can put Ms Armstrong at the scene of the shooting.
Investigators said she sold her vehicle for $12,000 and fled the country using her sister’s name, email, credit card and passport.
Federal authorities tracked Ms Armstrong to Costa Rica, where prosecutors said she spent $6,425 for surgery to change her appearance and used several aliases while attempting to establish herself as a yoga instructor.
She also had cut and darkened her hair, and had a bandage on her nose and discoloration under her eyes when arrested at a beachside hostel. She told police when she was arrested that she was injured in a surfing accident.
Items found in Ms Arsmtrong’s hiding place in Costa Rica:
-A receipt for a $6,350 rhinoplasty procedure under the name of “Allison Paige”
-A boarding pass for a flight booked for “Christie Armstrong” from Newark to San Jose. Prosecutors have previously said it appears Ms Armstrong used her sister’s passport.
-Christine Elizabeth Armstrong’s passport
-US dollars, foreign currency and medication
-Credit cards, sim cards and phones
Court adjourned for the day
Ms Mazak has been dismissed as a witness and court has adjourned for the day.
Criminal analyst places Ms Armstrong’s phone in her Jeep
Under a redirect from prosecutors Ms Mazak confirms that, while she does not know who exactly was driving the Jeep on the night of the murder, whoever was was carrying Ms Armstrong’s cell phone with them.
She concludes that she does not believe it was Colin Strickland because he was at home using his cell phone at the time of the killing.
Criminal analyst under cross examination by the defence
Under cross-examination by the defence, Ms Mazak admits that the location obtained from cellphone data is “general” and not precise.
The expert tells the court her analysis also is not conclusive as to whether Ms Armstrong was the one driving her Jeep on the night of Wilson’s murder.
When asked if anyone had tried to corroborate what Ms Armstrong was doing that night, Ms Mazak said she was not aware.
We know from information mentioned earlier in the trial and from reports following Wilson’s murder that she was confronted about surveillance video of her Jeep near the crime scene. However, she did not seem to have ever provided an alibi.
Ms Mazak also said she doesn’t know if APD checked for surveillance near the area where Ms Arsmtrong’s phone was turned off.
Timeline of Kaitlin Armstrong’s moves on night of murder
Mr Strickland dropped off Wilson at around 8.30pm.
Ms Armstrong’s Jeep, which had been parked in an alley near Ms Cash’s home, pulls up and parks again.
Wilson uses her phone and sends her last message at 9.13pm.
A surveillance video from a nearby home captured gunshot sounds and a woman’s scream at 9.16pm.
At 9:43pm, the Jeep stops at a dumpster for three minutes and then heads to Mr Strickland’s home.
911 is called at 9.55pm when Ms Cash arrives home.