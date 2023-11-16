Kaitlin Armstrong trial closing arguments begin on Moriah Wilson murder: Live

✕ Close Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Witness testimony

Closing arguments are set to begin in the trial of Kaitlin Armstrong, who is charged with the 11 May 2022 murder of star cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

The two women were reportedly involved in a love triangle with Ms Armstrong’s then on-and-off boyfriend and Wilson’s fellow cyclist Colin Strickland.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Ms Armstrong fled to Costa Rica and was only captured five weeks later.

The state rested its case on Wednesday morning after introducing testimony from Mr Strickland, friends of Ms Armstrong, and law enforcement personnel.

The defence called experts who sought to discredit the state’s DNA and ballistics evidence before resting their case later in the day. Mr Strickland was briefly called back to the stand by the defence.

Then, Ms Armstrong was advised of her right to testify in her own trial, which she declined, leading to the defence resting its case.

According to NewsNation Correspondent Alex Caprariello, Ms Armstrong seemed confused, and even scared during that exchange, a stark contrast from her stoic demeanour in the two and a half weeks of trial.