Man checks into rehab after three Kansas City Chiefs fans found dead in his backyard

A Missouri man who claimed to have fallen asleep after a party to celebrate a Kansas City Chiefs win while his friends froze to death in his backyard, has reportedly checked into rehab.

Jordan Willis, 38, is “facing his addiction head-on,” a source close to the family told Fox News Digital, calling the deaths of his friends an “enormous wakeup call.”

The incident occurred in early January when three of Mr Willis’ friends arrived at his residence hoping to continue celebrating the Chiefs’ victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Clayton McGeeney, 36, David Harrington, 37, and Ricky Johnson, 38, were last seen alive that night – 7 January. Mr Willis reportedly went to bed and had no knowledge that his friends had died until police showed up at his door on 9 January and eventually found the frozen remains.

The Kansas City Police Department said that the victims’ deaths are not being investigated as homicides and that the homeowner is not a suspect.

However, in a statement shared with Fox News Digital, the family source said: “After the shocking loss of three of his close friends under extremely tragic circumstances, Jordan recognized that he had a problem with addiction.

“He immediately checked himself into rehab after vacating his home and putting his things into storage.”

The three men’s cause and manner of death have not been confirmed pending an autopsy, but John Picerno, an attorney for Mr Willis, said they had seemingly died by hypothermia.

Mr Picerno said it was a mystery how the three bodies went undiscovered for two days.

“Jordan had absolutely nothing to do with their deaths,” Mr Picerno said in that statement to The Independent. “He does not know the timing or manner of their deaths, nor does he know how or when they exited his house.

“He had no knowledge that they remained in his back yard, or that they needed medical attention.”

According to Mr Picerno, Mr Willis was unaware that loved ones had been trying to locate his three missing friends.

Although two cars that belonged to his friends were parked in his street, Mr Willis allegedly didn’t notice the cars because they were not parked in his driveway.

The investigation remains ongoing, though family members of the deceased have expressed their frustration at the current lack of answers over their loved ones’ deaths.

“My son and these other men were wonderful people. They deserve justice,” Jennifer Marquez, Harrington’s mother, told WDAF-TV. “The story, the whole story needs to come out.”