Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football teams condemn pro-Kanye antisemitic message shared at game

‘Kanye is right about the Jews,’ the message projected onto Jacksonville stadium read

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 31 October 2022 20:02
Comments

Antisemitic message displayed in multiple places in Jacksonville, Florida

The Universities of Florida and Georgia have jointly condemned an antisemitic message that was projected onto the outside of the stadium after their game over the weekend.

The message read, “Kanye is right about the Jews,” and was displayed across the outside of the stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, in an apparent reference to Kanye West’s controversial antisemitic remarks.

In a joint statement, both universities also condemned “other antisemitic messages” in the city of Jacksonville.

“We strongly condemn the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville,” the schools said in a statement.

“The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance.

Recommended

“We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF and we stand together against hate.”

The owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Shad Khan, also slammed the antisemitic message, which was first reported by the city’s WJXT television station.

“I am really distressed on all this antisemitic rhetoric around Florida-Georgia. It’s hurtful. And I mean, it’s not the Jacksonville I know and love and all of us have to work together to absolutely put an end to it. So let’s stop it.”

Florida and Georgia have played each other in Jacksonville every year except two since 1933, but their contract with the city ends in 2023.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has already said he wants the game to be played at both home stadiums in the future, rather than on a neutral field.

Recommended

Since his widely criticised comments, West has lost a lucrative billion-dollar deal with Adidas and has been dumped by a string of commercial partners, his agent, bankers and a lawyer.

Following his remarks, a group made Nazi salutes on a bridge over the 405 freeway in the city and flew a banner that read, “Kanye was right about the Jews.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in