Football teams condemn pro-Kanye antisemitic message shared at game

The Universities of Florida and Georgia have jointly condemned an antisemitic message that was projected onto the outside of the stadium after their game over the weekend.

The message read, “Kanye is right about the Jews,” and was displayed across the outside of the stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, in an apparent reference to Kanye West’s controversial antisemitic remarks.

In a joint statement, both universities also condemned “other antisemitic messages” in the city of Jacksonville.

“We strongly condemn the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville,” the schools said in a statement.

“The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance.

“We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF and we stand together against hate.”

The owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Shad Khan, also slammed the antisemitic message, which was first reported by the city’s WJXT television station.

“I am really distressed on all this antisemitic rhetoric around Florida-Georgia. It’s hurtful. And I mean, it’s not the Jacksonville I know and love and all of us have to work together to absolutely put an end to it. So let’s stop it.”

Florida and Georgia have played each other in Jacksonville every year except two since 1933, but their contract with the city ends in 2023.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has already said he wants the game to be played at both home stadiums in the future, rather than on a neutral field.

Since his widely criticised comments, West has lost a lucrative billion-dollar deal with Adidas and has been dumped by a string of commercial partners, his agent, bankers and a lawyer.

Following his remarks, a group made Nazi salutes on a bridge over the 405 freeway in the city and flew a banner that read, “Kanye was right about the Jews.”