Kanye poses in a swastika chain with white supremacist Nick Fuentes

Kanye West’s latest outrageous stunt is a video featuring him posing in a diamond-encrusted swastika necklace next to infamous white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

The controversial rapper, who has made numerous public antisemitic comments, introduces a smiling Fuentes on the video as his “white supremacist homeboy.”

In the now-deleted video, which was posted to X, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, is seen standing next to Fuentes inside some kind of large venue, with loud music blaring nearby.

open image in gallery Kanye poses in swastika chain with Nick Fuentes ( Kanye West )

“Yo,” West says to the camera. “You know I’m here with my white supremacist homeboy Nick. We’re back.” The rapper is wearing the large Nazi symbol on his chest and jewel-encrusted grills.

The pair are known to be friendly, having been photographed together at dinner with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022 — resulting in a backlash against the president.

Shortly afterward, West appeared on far-right media network InfoWars and sang the praise of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

In recent weeks, West has displayed a bizarre infatuation with the swastika and other Nazi imagery. In another now-deleted post West claimed to be teasing a new artwork for his Sunday service choir that bore a striking resemblance to the logo of the SS.

open image in gallery The pair are known to be friendly, having been photographed together at dinner with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022 ( Kanye West )

In February, the rapper appeared in a 60-second ad at the Super Bowl, in which he directed viewers to his website to sell T-shirts bearing a swastika. The shirts cost $20, though the sales website – yeezy.com – later stated that the store was “unavailable.”

Last August Fuentes claimed West had floated the idea of somehow legally changing his name to a swastika.

Fuentes is a Holocaust denier and has previously called for non-Christians to be executed.