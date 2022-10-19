Jon Stewart slams Kanye West and Donald Trump for ‘Jew paranoia bulls***’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedian Jon Stewart has slammed Kanye West and Donald Trump for their “weird Jew paranoia bulls***.”

The former Daily Show host addressed the rapper’s antisemitism controversy and the one-term president’s comments on Israel in the companion podcast to The Problem with Jon Stewart.

“I don’t have a ton of time today because I have a Jewish media mafia meeting,” Stewart joked.

“We’ve just got a lot of stuff to talk about in terms of censorship and what we have to control. A lot of stuff has been sneaking through the cracks.”

Stewart first addressed Mr Trump’s comments about how “US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel — Before it is too late!”

The comedian, who changed his name from Jonathan Leibowitz, has been previously accused by Mr Trump of rejecting his Jewish heritage.

Stewart said on his podcast that Mr Trump’s comment was “one of the most explicit expressions of just pure ‘Jews have only loyalty to Israel’ and I don’t know that it even made the top 10 antisemitic bulls*** of the week.

And he added: “In fact, the word antisemitic doesn’t even carry it anymore.

“It’s just weird Jew paranoia bulls*** that it’s mind-blowing to me how easily it flows from people’s mouths and everybody’s just like, ‘Wow, that was weird.’”

Stewart then turned his attention to West, who has made a string of antisemitic comments over the past week.

“If you are Jewish, then you’re part of the Jewish mafia. But if you’re not, then you’re just a guy who’s a dick to him in business. But if you’re a Jewish guy who’s a dick to him in business, then it’s part of the cabal,” he said.

“It’s f***ing wild! But at least we know now what Candace Owens says in private,” he said and added, “I think it’s pretty clear that that’s the s*** that’s flying around.”

Stewart then joked about how billionaire West seemingly now blames Jews for his problems.

“You’re a billionaire who was married to the Kardashians. How bad have we been f***ing you?”