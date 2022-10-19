Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

During a 2021 event, Donald Trump asked if a man was a “good Jewish character” and portrayed Persians as “very good salesmen,” according a video shared with the media, just days after the former president was accused of being antisemitic for telling American Jews to “get their act together” and support him.

Documentarian Alex Holder filmed the 2021 remarks during an event at the Trump golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Mr Trump boasts about his support in Israel, while complaining that US Jews don’t support him enough.

“In Israel, I’m the most popular,” he says in the video. “With Orthodox [Jews], I’m the most popular.”

As attendees discuss support for Mr Trump among American Jews, the former president says, “Is that rolling? Don’t let it roll,” then points to Mr Holder and adds, “Is this a good Jewish character right here? You’ve got to love Trump, I’ll tell ya.”

Later in the clip, Mr Trump asks an audience member, “You’re Persian, are you? Very smart. Be careful, they’re very good salesmen.”

The Independent has contacted Mr Trump for comment.

It’s the latest clip from Mr Holder, a British filmmaker, to damage Mr Trump. The January 6 committee subpoenaed sections of footage that went into Mr Holder’s series Unprecedented, about the 2020 election, which aired on streamer Discovery Plus. The videos featured interviews with Mr Trump’s children, vice-president Mike Pence, and the president himself during the final days of the 2020 election.

The revelation comes as Mr Trump and other high-profile conservatives have been accused of making antisemitic remarks in recent days.

On Sunday, Mr Trump claimed US Jews aren’t sufficiently supportive of him or his achievements in Israel, writing in a post on Truth Social, “US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

The White House condemned the remarks as “anti-semitic” and “insulting both to Jews and to our Israeli allies.”

Comedy legend Norman Lear, who is Jewish, also called Mr Trump a “horse’s a**” and compared the former president to notorious racist and antisemite Father Coughlin.

Mr Trump frequently invokes antisemitic tropes, from describing Israel, not the US, as “your country” to American Jews, to complaining that Jewish Democrats are “disloyal.” Accusing Jews of dual loyalty or not belonging in their home country is longstanding antisemitic mode of attack.

The former president isn’t the only high-profile figure accused of being antisemitic in recent days.

Trump ally and hip-hop artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has spent recent days making virulently antisemetic statements about Jews controlling the media and the finance world, and threatening to go “death con 3” against US Jews.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump and Mr West reportedly spoke on the phone, and have plans to meet for dinner.

Mr Trump has also defended the rapper and fashion designer in recent days.

“Well, I haven’t really seen the statements he’s made. I did watch the Tucker Carlson interview and he was really nice to me. Beyond anybody, he was. He was great to me,” said the former president.