Kanye West news - live: George Floyd family suing rapper over false claims, as antisemitism row escalates
George Floyd’s family is also considering a lawsuit against Kanye West after he spoke about how the 46-year-old man died over the weekend, according to their lawyer
Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck
The mother of George Floyd’s daughter has sued Kanye West for $250m in the wake of his controversial comments about Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.
And now Floyd’s family has issued a cease-and-desist letter to West for the comments he made on the Drink Champs podcast, which has now been taken down.
In the lawsuit filed by Roxie Washington, the mother of Gianna Floyd, lawyers said West made “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates.”
Earlier, The Drink Champs interview was pulled from YouTube, Rolling Stone reports.
The YouTube show’s host, N.O.R.E., apologised for the contents of the interview that he said “hurt” people during a Monday morning radio show appearance. Hours later, the video had been made private on YouTube while the podcast version of the conversation was removed from both Spotify and Apple Music earlier in the day.
Late in the night on Monday, Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business collaboration with West after he tweeted out a meme - and then deleted -that hinted at a team-up with the rapper and Parler, the right-wing social network he is in the process of acquiring.
Chris Cuomo later took the rapper to task on Monday night, after West claimed he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism and went on a rant about “the Jewish underground media mafia” attacking him.
“There is no Jewish media cabal mafia,” said Cuomo. “That is a figment of either your imagination or projection of a prejudice ... You may have had bad business dealings with people, it’s about those people, it’s not about the religion or faith.”
Trump says Kanye West was great for MAGA
ICYMI: Donald Trump called Kanye West great for MAGA before telling a TV host that he couldn’t comment on the rapper’s slight against his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, which he made during an interview with Tucker Carlson, because he hadn’t seen that portion of the conversation.
“He’s been saying some really offensive things lately about your own son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and about Jewish people. Jewish Americans writ large. Could you react to that? Because is this the guy that you knew?” said Salem News’s Larry O’Connor during a telephone call with the former president.
During that two-part Fox News interview, West sharply criticised Mr Kushner, a former senior White House adviser to his father-in-law, and insinuated that he was a person solely motivated by financial gain.
“I just think it was to make money,” he told Mr Carlson of Mr Kushner’s work facilitating the Abraham Accords, a deal that sought to normalise ties between Israel and Arab nations.
In response, Mr Trump had this to say: “Well, I haven’t really seen the statements he’s made. I did watch the Tucker Carlson interview and he was really nice to me. Beyond anybody, he was. He was great to me,” he said.
He added in showering West with compliments, while being careful to dodge any explicit acknowledgement of his recent antisemitic remarks or his slights against his son-in-law.
“And he was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive. I was, you know, not surprised. I always got along with him. I liked him. I’ve always gotten along with him,” he said.
ICYMI: Critics worry Elon Musk and Kanye West owning social networks will embolden right-wing forces
ICYMI: Observers are alarmed at the increasing trend of right-leaning businessmen buying up social networks, from Kanye West buying Parler, to Peter Thiel funding Rumble, to Donald Trump’s Truth Social.
“It’s never been about free speech,” advocacy group Public Citizen said in a tweet on Monday. “It’s about power. It’s about control. It’s about evading accountability.”
Here’s what critics have said about the direction Mr Musk could take Twitter.
Observers fret Musk could turn Twitter into ‘supercharged engine of radicalisation’
Many observers worried about changes coming to social platform
Kanye West’s team hands out ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts on Skid Row
ICYMI: Kanye West’s team seemingly handed out ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts on Skid Row in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone magazine.
Stylist and Wets associate Ian Connor posted a video of the Sunday night event on Instagram.
“Courtesy of Kanye West” a voice can be heard saying in the short video, which is entitled “Load 1 - Skid Röw”
White House condemns Trump comments on American Jews as ‘antisemitic’ and ‘insulting’
ICYMI: The White House has slammed former president Donald Trump’s claim that American Jews should be more like evangelical Christians and appreciate him more because of his policies towards Israel.
The ex-president made the widely condemned comments on his Truth Social website over the weekend, writing: “No President has done more for Israel than I have” and claiming it was “somewhat [surprising] that “our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US”.
Asked about the twice-impeached former president’s remarks, White House Press Secretary told reporters the comments were “antisemitic” and “insulting both to jews and to our Israeli allies”.
Andrew Feinberg has the full story here.
White House condemns Trump remarks on American Jews as ‘anti-semitic’ and ‘insulting’
‘With respect to Israel, our relationship is ironclad and it’s rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn’t understand that either’
Ice Cube asks Kanye West to ‘leave my name out’ amid antisemitism row
Ice Cube has asked Kanye West to leave his name out of “all the antisemitic talk” after the fellow rapper mentioned him in a recent podcast episode.
Speaking of his antisemitic comments, West said that Ice Cube “really set me up for this”.
“[He] really influenced me to get on this antisemite vibe,” West claimed during the podcast episode, which has since been taken down.
On Tuesday (18 October), Ice Cube said he didn’t know “what Ye meant” with regard to his remarks and urged those with such questions to direct their inquiries toward the rapper.
Read more:
Ice Cube asks Kanye West to ‘leave my name out’ amid antisemitism row
‘I hate that my name was dragged into this ‘Drunk Champs’ bulls***,’ rapper says
Kanye West invited to Holocaust Museum of LA after antisemitic posts
ICYMI: The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles invited to Kanye West for a visit after he shared antisemitic posts online over the weekend.
The California-based facility extended the public invitation in a statement shared on Tuesday, noting that the musician’s words “reach millions” and he had the choice to either “incite or inspire”.
“Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum LA to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides,” the museum wrote in a statement, first reported by Page Six.
The statement comes after a chorus of celebrities and political figures across the country have condemned the musician’s comments over the past weekend, which earned him a lockout from his accounts on both Instagram and Twitter.
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Kanye West invited to Holocaust Museum of LA after antisemitic posts
‘Your words reach millions and you can choose to incite or you can choose to inspire,’ the museum wrote
Kanye West moves into the social media business
ICYMI: Kanye West is buying Parler, the right-wing social media app that’s been banned by Apple and Google multiple times and was used to coordinate the January 6th riots.
The rapper, known as Ye, joined the platform today.
“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said Mr West.
More details from Adam Smith.
Kanye West to buy right-wing social media app Parler
‘In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,’ said Mr West.
Kanye West called out by Chris Cuomo over antisemitic conspiracy theories
ICYMI: Kanye West has now claimed that he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism.
On Monday (17 October), during an interview with News Nation’s Chris Cuomo, Ye addressed his plan to purchase right-wing social media network Parler.
When Cuomo asked Ye whether the antisemitic comments that he made violated Parler’s community guidelines, the Donda rapper responded: “I don’t like the term ‘antisemitic’.
“It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder – sometimes literally – and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people.”
Read more:
Kanye West called out by Chris Cuomo over antisemitic conspiracy theories
Rapper and producer has been widely condemned for his antisemitic remarks
Even Trump thinks Kanye has gone too far
ICYMI: Donald Trump, who once posed for photos with Kanye West at Trump Tower after the rapper embraced the then-president-elect and invited him to the White House while in office, is privately rebuking the artist’s recent public tirades against Jewish people, according to Rolling Stone.
The former president has reportedly confided in multiple people close to him that the rapper’s social media blasts, in which he said he planned to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE,” have led him to believe that West is acting too “crazy” and he should seek out professional “help”.
Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Rolling Stone that the one-term president is intentionally avoiding commenting on the scandals that have erupted since the rapper began railing against the Jewish community.
Oliver O’Connell has the full report.
Even Trump concerned by Kanye West acting ‘crazy’, report says
Former president confiding in friends that rapper needs ‘help’
The cancel culture crowd rises to Kanye West’s defence
ICYMI: The CEO of Parler has sought to defend Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, from antisemitisim complaints following news of his takeover bid of the right wing social media app.
Speaking with Fox Businesson Monday, Parler CEO George Farmer said “censorship in any format is never a good thing” after Mr West was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts over statements deemed antisemitic. He added that the rapper was also a “victim of cancellation”, per Mediaite.
“The tweet that he put out last week, as far as I could understand it, was an incorrect reference to defcon,” Mr Farmer told Maria Bartiromo of the rapper’s apparent reference to DEFCON, a level of US defence department readiness. “He’s obviously willing to have conversations that plenty of people want to have and I think that he’s trying to engage in the free speech environment”.
“Specific comments about his personal opinions, obviously I can’t comment because I’m not him, but I would like to say that he’s now in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative,” Mr Farmer continued. “Whether or not what he said offended some people, of course, is up for conversation,” he said.
Gino Spocchia has the full story.
Parler CEO calls Kanye West a ‘victim of cancellation’
“I can’t comment because I’m not him,” said CEO George Farmer, following Ye’s takeover bid
