Missing Georgia girl, 16, found safe after going missing for five months

A missing Georgia teen has been found safe five months after she disappeared.

Seventeen-year-old Kaylee Jones, who was last seen on 14 June after when she jumped from her second-story bedroom window in Carrollton, has been reunited with her family, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“This continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “However, let us focus and be grateful and thankful that this young lady is SAFE!.”

During the investigation, it was revealed that Kaylee had special needs and was on prescribed medication. Kaylee’s parents told Fox News Digital that Kaylee had been punished two days before she went missing for reportedly sharing personal information with strangers online.

This is a developing story ... Check again for updates.