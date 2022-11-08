Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Missing Georgia girl, 16, found safe after going missing for five months

Seventeen-year-old Kaylee Jones was last seen on 14 June after when she jumped from her second-story bedroom window in Carrollton

Andrea Blanco
Tuesday 08 November 2022 20:44
Comments
(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

A missing Georgia teen has been found safe five months after she disappeared.

Seventeen-year-old Kaylee Jones, who was last seen on 14 June after when she jumped from her second-story bedroom window in Carrollton, has been reunited with her family, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“This continues to be a very active and fluid investigation and no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “However, let us focus and be grateful and thankful that this young lady is SAFE!.”

During the investigation, it was revealed that Kaylee had special needs and was on prescribed medication. Kaylee’s parents told Fox News Digital that Kaylee had been punished two days before she went missing for reportedly sharing personal information with strangers online.

This is a developing story ... Check again for updates.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in