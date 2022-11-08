The sister of Levi Davis, the British rugby star who has been missing for over a week, has offered a tearful plea for her brother to come home.

“I just want him to come home. He is loved and he is missed by everyone ... we are looking for you,” Candeece Balfour said in her video appeal.

The former Bath winger and X Factor contestant was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on Saturday, 29 October, after arriving in the city by ferry from Ibiza earlier that day.

