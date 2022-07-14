Conservative influencer Christian Walker confronted singer Kehlani in the drive-thru of a Starbucks in an incident that has gone viral.

Mr Walker is the son of Herschel Walker, the former football player and Republican Senate nominee in Georgia.

He posted a video to his Instagram stories that have since been reposted on other social media platforms. Mr Walker, who’s attracted to men but doesn’t identify as gay, was incensed that the Starbucks had pride flags hanging in its windows but no US flag, Newsweek reported.

“These flags from hell should have been removed 13 days ago. Pride month is over, where’s my American flag? You’re intolerant of how I identify!” Mr Walker shouted in the footage.

He went through the drive-thru and asked a barista if they had an American flag hanging in the store and told the staff member that he would bring them one before he spoke to the camera once more.

The footage then shows Mr Walker leaving his vehicle and speaking to the woman in the car in front of him.

“This LOVING TOLERANT INCLUSIVE woman told the baristas that I was ‘that a-hole from TikTok.’ So yes, I got out of the car,” the video caption stated.

The woman in the vehicle was singer Kehlani.

Posting the video to Twitter, Mr Walker tweeted: “This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an ‘a**hole’ and to be ‘safe around me.’ Well, I set her straight.”

“I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones,” he added.

The video shows Mr Walker approaching Kehlani’s vehicle.

“Ma’am, you don’t need to tell baristas that I’m an a**hole because I have an opinion. Get your drink and go away,” he said.

Kehlani seemed to laugh and shook her head. She tried to ignore him as she spoke to someone else.

Mr Walker added: “I can have an opinion like everybody else. Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me? You want to tell baristas I’m an a**hole? Well, guess what, you’re the a**hole. You are an a**hole. Get your drink and go.”

He went on to post a two-minute video about the incident on Instagram.

“Kehlani is a prime example of a typical leftist: Has opportunity, lives in a great country, (kehlani specifically is also talented), and instead of basking in those blessings... she’d rather meltdown over someone in the drive thru behind her. Sis, get a frappuccino and chill out,” he wrote in the caption.