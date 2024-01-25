✕ Close United Nations Says Alabama Execution With Nitrogen Could Be Torture

Lawyers for Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith have made a last-ditch bid to halt his controversial execution, hours before it is slated to be carried out.

Smith, 58, is scheduled to be put to death with nitrogen gas from 6pm CT on Thursday at the William C Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, almost three decades after he was convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire plot of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett.

This will mark the US’s first execution using the untested, controversial method of nitrogen asphyxia – a move that has been widely condemned by both the United Nations and human rights groups.

In November 2022, Smith survived his first painful, botched execution by lethal injection, when officials struggled to insert an intravenous line into his system. After that, Smith said he favoured the nitrogen gas method.

Since then, his attorneys have sought to block the execution due to risks he’ll suffocate on his own vomit or be left in a vegetative state.

On Wednesday, two last-ditch efforts to stay the execution failed – with the US Supreme Court and a federal appeals court both refusing to step in.