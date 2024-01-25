Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith’s team makes last-ditch appeal to halt nitrogen execution: Updates
Alabama inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith is scheduled to be put to death with nitrogen gas – despite condemnation from the UN and human rights groups
Lawyers for Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith have made a last-ditch bid to halt his controversial execution, hours before it is slated to be carried out.
Smith, 58, is scheduled to be put to death with nitrogen gas from 6pm CT on Thursday at the William C Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, almost three decades after he was convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire plot of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett.
This will mark the US’s first execution using the untested, controversial method of nitrogen asphyxia – a move that has been widely condemned by both the United Nations and human rights groups.
In November 2022, Smith survived his first painful, botched execution by lethal injection, when officials struggled to insert an intravenous line into his system. After that, Smith said he favoured the nitrogen gas method.
Since then, his attorneys have sought to block the execution due to risks he’ll suffocate on his own vomit or be left in a vegetative state.
On Wednesday, two last-ditch efforts to stay the execution failed – with the US Supreme Court and a federal appeals court both refusing to step in.
Alabama Attorney General vows to 'carry on the fight for Liz Sennett’
On Wednesday night, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall welcomed decisions from the US Supreme Court and a federal appeals court to decline to intervene in the execution.
“While Smith will likely appeal to the US Supreme Court, my office stands ready to carry on the fight for Liz Sennett,” Mr Marshall said in a statement.
“I remain confident that the Supreme Court will come down on the side of justice, and that Smith’s execution will be carried out tomorrow.”
Smith will become the first death row prisoner to die by nitrogen
On 25 January, Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) officials will strap Kenneth Eugene Smith to a gurney in Holman Correctional Facility and pump his lungs full of pure nitrogen.
Having survived one horribly botched execution, Smith faces being put to death by a wholly untested method that has been decried as inhumane by death penalty experts and deemed unfit even for killing most mammals.
So experimental is “nitrogen asphyxia” as a form of capital punishmentthat ADOC has required Smith’s spiritual adviser Reverend Jeff Hood to sign a waiver that forces him to maintain a distance of at least three feet (.9m) during the execution.
Full story below
Alabama’s Kenneth Eugene Smith faces US’s first nitrogen execution. What is it?
Kenneth Eugene Smith is scheduled to become the first death row inmate to be executed with nitrogen. His pastor says the untested procedure is a cruel violation of religious liberties, Bevan Hurley reports
Kenneth Smith faces execution today as lawyers make final efforts to save him
Alabama has vowed to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith with nitrogen gas after 11th hour appeals by the death row prisoner’s lawyers were rejected.
The 58-year-old convicted killer is due to be put to death during a 30-hour window beginning on Thursday, in an untested execution method that his lawyers and experts have decried as cruel and experimental.
On Wednesday night, the US Supreme Court declined to stay his execution after his lawyers had claimed Smith was at undue risk of a tortuous death that would amount to cruel and unusual punishment, violating the 8th and 14th amendments.
Full story below.
Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith faces execution amid final efforts to save him
US Supreme Court cleared the way for Alabama to proceed with ‘cruel’, untested execution method
