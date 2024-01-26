Witness describes Kenneth Smith’s historic nitrogen gas execution

A witness to the execution of Kenneth Smith, who has become the first person in the world to be put to death by nitrogen gas, has described his final moments.

Smith, 58, was executed on Thursday at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. He died from nitrogen hypoxia at 8.25pm CT, the state’s Republican Governor Kay Ivey confirmed.

Smith murdered 45-year-old Elizabeth Sennett on 18 March 1988.

He had already survived one execution attempt in 2022.

Jeff Hood, Smith’s spiritual advisor has now spoken of his execution.