Kenneth Smith’s ‘cruel’ execution by nitrogen gas condemned by UN: Updates
Witness Reverend Jeff Hood told reporters he saw a man ‘struggling for their life’ for 22 minutes as Smith became the first US death row inmate executed by nitrogen asphyxia
Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith has been executed by nitrogen gas – making him the first person in US history to be put to death through the controversial method.
Smith, 58, was pronounced dead at 8.25pm CT on Thursday at the William C Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, almost three decades after he was convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire plot of Elizabeth Sennett.
His religious adviser Reverend Jeff Hood, who witnessed the execution, told reporters what he saw was a man “struggling for their life” for a staggering 22 minutes.
Alabama authorities insist the execution went to plan, despite predicting the untested method would lead to unconsciousness within seconds and death in minutes.
But, witnesses said Smith appeared conscious for several minutes, shaking and writhing on the gurney.
“We didn’t see somebody go unconscious in 30 seconds,” said Rev Hood. “What we saw was minutes of someone struggling for their life.”
Smith’s death came after the US Supreme Court denied a final, 11th-hour bid to stay of execution. The ruling received dissent from Justice Sonia Sotomayor who wrote that the state had selected Smith as a “guinea pig” by using the untested method.
Alabama AG says 43 other death row inmates have elected to use nitrogen hypoxia
Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said at least 43 other inmates have elected to use nitrogen gas as an execution method.
There are now 165 people on death row in the state. Death row inmates are able to choose their method of execution from electrocution, lethal injection or nitrogen hypoxia. Mr Marshall said the majority of the elections happened after the state Legislature approved nitrogen hypoxia for executions in 2018.
Based on feedback he’s received, the AG has said that he expects other states to follow suit with the new execution method. So far, only Mississippi and Oklahoma have also approved it. Despite concerns and reports that Smith had been “writhing and thrashing” during the execution, the AG maintained that nothing out of the ordinary took place Thursday night.
At the news conference, the AG expressed frustration due to the focus on reporters’ questions about whether Smith’s execution was humane and not on Elizabeth Sennett, who Smith was convicted of murdering.
“The majority of the questions we’ve had here today have dealt with Mr Smith,” he said. “We cannot lose sight of the fact that a woman was brutally murdered. Taken from her family and that’s the reason why the state of Alabama had to act last night,” the AG continued, raising his voice.
“Let’s remember her legacy and her life as much as we remember the person who took her away from us.” At several points during his remarks, Mr Marshall referred to Smith’s death as justice for Ms Sennett’s family but expressed remorse about the amount of time it took.
Speaking after the execution, one of the woman’s sons said Smith had been incarcerated almost twice as long as he knew his mother.
Witnesses say Kenneth Smith’s execution did not go as planned
At a news conference after the execution, Smith’s spiritual advisor, Jeff Hood, said the state’s execution did not go as planned according to court documents Alabama filed in opposition to legal challenges by the prisoner’s attorneys this week.
“Anybody that witnessed this knows that we didn’t see someone go unconscious in two or three minutes. We didn’t see someone go unconscious in 30 seconds. What we saw was minutes of someone struggling for their life.”
Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said that gas was flowing into Smith’s mask for about 15 minutes and appeared to downplay the prisoner’s reaction at a separate news conference, saying that his reaction was not different to what had been expected.
“What we saw was minutes of someone heaving back and forth,” Mr Hood said.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall reacts to Smith’s death
“Justice has been served. Tonight, Kenneth Smith was put to death for the heinous act he committed over 35 years ago: the murder-for-hire slaying of Elizabeth Sennett, an innocent woman who was by all accounts a godly wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a beloved pillar of her community,” The AG said in a written statement.
“I ask the people of Alabama to join me in praying for Elizabeth’s family and friends, that they might now better be able to find long-awaited peace and closure.
Smith’s death also marked the first time anywhere in the world that nitrogen hypoxia, the process of slowly depriving a prisoner of oxygen using a fitted mask, was used. The AG described the event as “something historic.”
He said activists “don’t care that Alabama’s new method is humane and effective, because they know it is also easy to carry out.
“Despite the international effort by activists to undermine and disparage our state’s justice system and to deny justice to the victims of heinous murders, our proven method offers a blueprint for other states and a warning to those who would contemplate shedding innocent blood.”
WATCH: Pastor reveals horrors of Kenneth Smith’s execution
IN PICTURES: Anti-death penalty protesters outside the Alabama prison
Anti-death penalty activists place signs along the road heading to Holman Correctional Facility:
Anti-death penalty activists protest outside the Atmore prison ahead of the execution:
Co-founder and executive director of Death Penalty Action Abraham Bonowitz outside the penitentiary:
UN human rights chief condemns execution of Kenneth Smith
Why was Kenneth Eugene Smith on death row?
In 1988, Smith was convicted of murdering Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett in a murder-for-hire plot in Colbert County, Alabama.
Sennett was the wife of Church of Christ pastor Charles Sennett, who allegedly paid Smith and another man $1,000 to kill his spouse.
The pastor was allegedly deeply in debt and wanted to collect on insurance from her death, according to court documents.
Sennett was killed in a brutal attack inside her home.
She was beaten by a fireplace implement and stabbed 10 times in the chest and neck, her death staged to look like a home invasion and burglary.
In 1989, Smith was sentenced to death for capital murder, but it was overturned on appeal in 1992.
A jury then sentenced him to life without parole by a vote of 11 to one.
But Smith ultimately wasn’t spared a death sentence, as a judge overruled the jury and handed him the death penalty for a second time in 1996.
‘There was shock at how violent the execution was'
Lee Hedgepeth, one of the few journalists who witnessed Kenneth Eugene Smith’s execution, has spoken out to say that there was “shock in the room at how violent the execution was”.
“I’ve been to four previous executions and I’ve never seen a condemned inmate thrash in the way that Kenneth Smith reacted to the nitrogen gas,” he told the BBC’s Newsday programme.
“Kenny just began to gasp for air repeatedly and the execution took about 25 minutes total.”
Which states allow nitrogen gas executions?
To date, three states have approved the use of nitrogen gas for executions of death row inmates.
Those states are Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi.
However, neither Oklahoma or Mississippi have ever used the execution method.
Alabama, which adopted the method in 2018, became the first to use it when Kenneth Eugene Smith was put to death on Thursday 25 January.
Convicted murderer Kenneth Smith thrashed violently and repeatedly gasped for air during a 22-minute execution as he became the first inmate to be put to death with nitrogen gas.
The 58-year-old was strapped to a gurney and fitted with a mask and a breathing tube that controlled the gas, slowly depriving him of oxygen, at William C. Holman prison in Atmore, Alabama last night.
Moments before the execution, he said “I’m leaving with love, peace and light”, before turning to his family and signing the words “I love you”.
Journalists inside the room described how Smith appeared to struggle as he was put to death. Lee Hedgepeth said: “I’ve been to four previous executions and I’ve never seen a condemned inmate thrash in the way that Kenneth Smith reacted to the nitrogen gas.
