Nine soldiers were killed during a collision between two United States Army Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during a training mission over Kentucky on Wednesday night.

The soldiers were stationed at Ford Campbell. It is currently unknown how many soldiers were on the aircraft, how many were injured, and if so, to what degree.

A spokesperson for Fort Campbell, where the soldiers were stationed, told The Washington Post that the military would be providing updates on the accident later on Thursday.

The soldiers were part of the 101st Airborne Division, a highly celebrated group founded just before the US joined the European theatre of World War II.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said during a press conference that the crash occurred in a “field” and “some wooded areas.” There is no indication that debris caused property damage or injury to individuals on the ground.

Military first responders have set up roadblocks at the site of the crash to secure what is reportedly a large debris field left in the wake of the crash.