Kentucky helicopter crash - live: Nine dead after two US Army helicopters collide

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 30 March 2023 15:26
Emergency services at scene after two US military helicopters crash during training exercise

Nine soldiers were killed during a collision between two United States Army Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during a training mission over Kentucky on Wednesday night.

The soldiers were stationed at Ford Campbell. It is currently unknown how many soldiers were on the aircraft, how many were injured, and if so, to what degree.

A spokesperson for Fort Campbell, where the soldiers were stationed, told The Washington Post that the military would be providing updates on the accident later on Thursday.

The soldiers were part of the 101st Airborne Division, a highly celebrated group founded just before the US joined the European theatre of World War II.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said during a press conference that the crash occurred in a “field” and “some wooded areas.” There is no indication that debris caused property damage or injury to individuals on the ground.

Military first responders have set up roadblocks at the site of the crash to secure what is reportedly a large debris field left in the wake of the crash.

US 101st Airborne Division confirms deaths of soldiers

The outfit issued a statement to Twitter on Thursday acknowledging that soldiers had died in a helicopter crash.

“We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serveral casualties. Right now the focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved,” it said in a statement.

Graig Graziosi30 March 2023 15:26
Nine dead after two US Army helicopters crash in Kentucky

Fort Campbell says the helicopters involved were from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

Graig Graziosi30 March 2023 15:02
