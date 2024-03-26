Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dramatic aerial photos reveal true extent of Baltimore Key Bridge crash

At least seven people are missing in the water after a huge container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse

Martha McHardy
Tuesday 26 March 2024 13:42
Comments
Close
Moment bridge in Baltimore collapses after ship collision

Dramatic new aerial photos have revealed the true extent of the damage after a huge container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the freezing waters in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The tragic incident unfolded just before 1.30am ET local time on Tuesday morning when the Singapore-flagged Dali ship slammed into one of the bridge’s pillars.

Multiple cars were crossing over the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer.

Desperate rescue efforts are currently under way to find survivors in the freezing waters, with just two people pulled from the river so far and at least seven unaccounted for.

Photos show the Singapore-flagged Dali cargo ship rammed into the bridge, with parts of the mangled metal lying on top on top of the coloured containers.

Much of the bridge is submerged beneath the Patapsco River while concrete slabs lie across the ship.

See the dramatic images below:

Dramatic new aerial photos have revealed the true extent of the damage

(BBC News)

At least seven people are missing after the crash

(Sky News)

Desperate rescue efforts are currently under way to find survivors in the freezing waters

(Bloomberg Television)

Part of the mangled metal sits on top of the boat

(AP)

Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship

(AP)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in