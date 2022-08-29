Teen killed and six others injured after semi-truck collides with school bus

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teen was killed and six others were injured in Arizona after a truck rear-ended a school bus.

Kiarra Gordon, 17, was on a field trip with other classmates on Sunday when the tragedy took place, Arizona Central reported.

The collision between the semi-trailer and the school bus happened around 9.30am, near milepost 328, the State Department of Public Safety told Fox.

Authorities said the bus was pushed into a van when traffic slowed down after another rollover crash that morning.

Nineteen people, including students from The Holbrook Indian School, were inside the vehicle when it crashed.

Kiarra Gordon, 17, was killed in the Sunday crash (Falonna Ashley/Facebook )

“The bus was transporting a group of staff and students on a field trip to Window Rock, Arizona. Our concerns now are for our parents and families as we uphold and grieve with them,” the school said in a statement.

Kiarra was remembered fondly by her aunt, Falonna Ashley.

“She was a beautiful, sweet, smart & talented young woman who was always a joy to be around. We lost her through a semi/bus accident today. This hurts so much,” Ms Ashley wrote in a Facebook post.

Ms Ashley also told Fox that Kiarra, who had just turned 17 in July, was focused on her education and was considering different career paths to pursue after high school.

Authorities have not released the name of the injured victims or their ages.