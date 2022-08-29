Jump to content
Parents of six-year-old who escaped kidnapping while taking out the trash share warning

Parents of Ken'adi Nash warn other parents after man tried to snatch their daughter outside Ohio home

Bevan Hurley
Monday 29 August 2022 18:47
CCTV footage captures 6-year-old girl attempted kidnapping in Ohio

The parents of a six-year-old girl who escaped an alleged abduction while taking out the trash have encouraged others to talk to their children about stranger danger.

Ken’adi Nash was grabbed outside of her home in Hamilton, Ohio, in the early evening of 24 August by a man who tried to drag her down the street, according to police.

Ken’adi kicked and screamed and the man let go of her, in an incident that was caught on the family’s home security cameras.

Her bravery and quick thinking drew praise from parents Ricky and Mandie Nash, who told Fox & Friends First they had spoken to all four of their daughters about what to do in this type of situation.

“This can happen in an instant, in a blink of an eye,” Ms Nash said, adding she was haunted by the sound of her daughter’s piercing cry.

Ken’adi Nash, centre, with parents Ricky and Mandie Nash

(Fox News)

“I just want (parents) to have talks with their kids and let them know that this is real, and it can happen, and to use the necessary precautions.”

Mr Nash chased the alleged perpetrator down in his car.

The man, Deric McPherson, 33, has been charged with abduction and inappropriate grabbing.

They fear if not for Ken’adi’s quick actions, the outcome could have been very different.

Doorbell video shows moment man tries to abduct six-year-old girl

(WTLX)

“He just let go of me because I screamed,” she told Good Morning America.

An expert with the  National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said that her reaction had been the correct one.

“She did everything right in this case,” said child advocate Callahan Walsh.

“She was kicking, screaming, pulling away. It’s exactly what we teach kids what to do when a would-be abductor tries to grab them.”

Mr Walsh said it was important for parents to have the conversation about abduction dangers at a young age and with simple messaging.

