1670293802

Kirstie Alley death - latest: Cheers and Look Who’s Talking actress dies at 71, as John Travolta pays tribute

Cheers actress died after battle with cancer, according to family

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Tuesday 06 December 2022 02:30

Actress Kirstie Alley dead at 71

Kirstie Alley, an actor best known for her role in the sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 71, according to her family.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” her family wrote on Twitter.

Alley was surrounded by loved ones at the Moffit Cancer Center in Florida in her final moments, they said.

Alley’s Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta paid tribute to the actor in a statement on Monday.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

In her later years, Alley claimed she was “blackballed” by Hollywood for her conservative views and support for Donald Trump.

1670293802

Thousands watch clip of Kirstie Alley and John Travolta dancing from ‘Look Who’s Talking'

After the news that actress Kirstie Alley died, fans are flocking to an old clip of her and John Travolta dancing in a scene from 1989’s Look Who’s Talking.

Here’s the scene in question.

Josh Marcus6 December 2022 02:30
1670292902

John Travolta pays tribute to former co-star Kirstie Alley

John Travolta is one of a number of friends and former costars remembering Kirstie Alley, whose death was announced on Monday.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote on Instagram of his Look Who’s Talking costar, sharing old photos of the two together.

“I love you Kirstie,” he added. “I know we will see each other again.”

Josh Marcus6 December 2022 02:15
1670292098

Read the full statement from Kirstie Alley’s family on her passing

Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, according to her family.

Here’s their full statement on the matter, which was posted on Alley’s Twitter account on Monday.

Josh Marcus6 December 2022 02:01
1670292010

Actress Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at age 71, family announces

Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer, her family has announced.

Alley, best known for her role as Rebecca in Cheers, died surrounded by her family after treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, her family announced on Monday evening.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” her family wrote on Twitter.

Graeme Massie is following the story for The Independent.

Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at age 71, family announces

Cheers star had ‘only recently discovered’ illness her children wrote on social media

Josh Marcus6 December 2022 02:00

