Kirstie Alley death - latest: Cheers and Look Who’s Talking actress dies at 71, as John Travolta pays tribute
Cheers actress died after battle with cancer, according to family
Kirstie Alley, an actor best known for her role in the sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 71, according to her family.
“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” her family wrote on Twitter.
Alley was surrounded by loved ones at the Moffit Cancer Center in Florida in her final moments, they said.
Alley’s Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta paid tribute to the actor in a statement on Monday.
“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”
In her later years, Alley claimed she was “blackballed” by Hollywood for her conservative views and support for Donald Trump.
Thousands watch clip of Kirstie Alley and John Travolta dancing from ‘Look Who’s Talking'
After the news that actress Kirstie Alley died, fans are flocking to an old clip of her and John Travolta dancing in a scene from 1989’s Look Who’s Talking.
Here’s the scene in question.
John Travolta pays tribute to former co-star Kirstie Alley
John Travolta is one of a number of friends and former costars remembering Kirstie Alley, whose death was announced on Monday.
“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote on Instagram of his Look Who’s Talking costar, sharing old photos of the two together.
“I love you Kirstie,” he added. “I know we will see each other again.”
Read the full statement from Kirstie Alley’s family on her passing
Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, according to her family.
Here’s their full statement on the matter, which was posted on Alley’s Twitter account on Monday.
Actress Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at age 71, family announces
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer, her family has announced.
Alley, best known for her role as Rebecca in Cheers, died surrounded by her family after treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, her family announced on Monday evening.
“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” her family wrote on Twitter.
Graeme Massie is following the story for The Independent.
Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at age 71, family announcesActress
Cheers star had ‘only recently discovered’ illness her children wrote on social media
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies