A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US after killing his friend in a fight over mayonnaise.

Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, ran over Caleb Solberg, 30, in Iowa after they got into an argument sparked by Erlbacher spreading mayonnaise over Mr Solberg’s food.

Erlbacher ran over Mr Solberg with his pickup truck three times on 17 December 2020 and was sentenced on Monday.

It was reported that the pair had been drinking at a bar with another person in the early hours of the morning when the disagreement over mayonnaise happened and bar fight ensued.

Erlbacher called Mr Solberg’s half-brother, Craig Pryor, who arrived as another altercation was brewing between the pair, where Erlbacher reportedly threatened to shoot Mr Solberg and set his house on fire.

Erlbacher hit Mr Pryor’s car with his truck then ran over Mr Solberg.

District Court Judge, Greg Steensland, said: “Erlbacher’s first blow to Solberg did not kill him. He can be heard screaming for his brother, Craig Pryor.

“Rather than just leave, Erlbacher went down the street, turned around, and came back to strike Solberg a second time.

“To be sure he had completed the job, Erlbacher drove his truck up and over Solberg one last time,” he added.

Erlbacher drove away from the scene of the crime and later admitted the killing to Mr Pryor in a phone call.