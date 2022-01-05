Kyle Rittenhouse in talks to write book about his ‘unorthodox journey into adulthood’

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 05 January 2022 21:36
Kyle Rittenhouse is in talks with his advisers abut writing a book charting his “unorthodox journey into adulthood”, his spokesman says.

David Hancock told Newsweek the book would “convey positive messages” about being thrust into the national spotlight after he shot and killed two men during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.

“Kyle isn’t a doom-and-gloom kinda guy. He’s a goofy, charming, pragmatist with very unique, but optimistic, worldview shaped by an experience very few people can truly relate to but many can understand,” Mr Hancock told the site.

In November, Mr Rittenhouse, 18, was cleared of all charges in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz after a dramatic trial. 

The shooting occurred during a tumultuous night of protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.

Mr Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defence, and said that he went from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha to protect property from rioters and he acted in self-defense after he came under attack.

Since his acquittal, he has appeared for interviews on Fox News where he slammed the media and politicians including President Joe Biden.

He has also received a hero’s welcome at conservative conferences such as Turning Point USA.

Mr Hancock said the book discussions were in an early phase and they were yet to speak to publishers.

