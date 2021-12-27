Right-wing Representative Lauren Boebert said that that despite many conservative members of Congress offering him an internship after his acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse likely has “bigger intentions” than interning on Capitol Hill.

The Colorado Republican made the remarks on former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka’s radio show. A jury last month found Mr Rittenhouse not guilty of five charges after he shot and killed two men and wounded a third during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

Since then, Mr Rittenhouse has found fame on the American right. Even before then, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida said he wanted to hire Mr Rittenhouse as an intern. After the verdict, Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona said he would arm wrestle Mr Gaetz for the opportunity to have Mr Rittenhouse in his office.

Ms Boebert said last month that Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina challenged Ms Boebert to an arm-wrestling match, to which Ms Boebert challenged Mr Cawthorn, who uses a wheelchair, to a sprint.

“I have to tell you, the very first thing that he said was he saw our interview together talking about him interning in my office and how — remember I brought up that it was unfair, Madison Cawthorn wanted to challenge me to an arm wrestling contest over Mr. Rittenhouse, and I said, ‘I’m not going up against those muscles, I will challenge you to a sprint.’”

“And Kyle mentioned that, and he just loved it,” she added, also describing Mr Rittenhouse as “such a sweetheart”.

Ms Boebert said Mr Rittenhouse would visit some members of Congress who support him.

“You know, he’s gonna come out and visit some of us, but I think he has bigger intentions than being an intern in Congress,” she continued. Mr Gorka responded that while that might be true, “he needs a mentor”.

Earlier this month, Mr Rittenhouse spoke at Turning Point USA’s conference, where he was hailed as a “hero to millions”.

The verdict in Mr Rittenhouse’s trial left many, including President Joe Biden, disappointed. He commented that the verdict “will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included”, but added people “must acknowledge that the jury has spoken”.