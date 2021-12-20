Kyle Rittenhouse cheered as ‘hero to millions’ as he claims homicide trial attempt to come after 2nd Amendment
Kyle Rittenhouse, the man who was cleared of murder after shooting three people , was hailed at a “hero to millions” when he appeared before a group of young American conservatives.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies