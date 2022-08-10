Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’
‘She took my son away from me,’ Luis Quintero said of Nicole Linton, who prosecutors say has been involved in 13 prior crashes
The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.
Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law.
“I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said.
“Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”
Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the horror crash when her Mercedes-Benz ran a red light at 90mph at an intersection in Windsor Hills, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles, last Thursday.
Alonzo’s pregnant mother Asherey Ryan, 23, was also killed in the crash, along with her fiancé Reynold Lester. The couple were on their way to a prenatal check up for their unborn son.
Ms Linton, a travelling ICU nurse from Texas, was charged on Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Ms Linton had been involved in 13 crashes prior to the deadly smash on 4 August.
She was in tears when she made a first court appearance at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Monday where she was denied bail, the LA Times reported.
She faces up to 90 years in prison if convicted.
Ms Linton’s attorney said her client did not have any drugs or alcohol in her system, and that her mental health contributed the crash.
In a statement on Monday, Los Angeles district attorney George Gascon said: “Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families.”
A GoFundme page set up to help pay for Ms Ryan’s funeral costs has received more than $160,000.
Mr Alonzo told ABC7 that Alonzo was “full of joy”.
“I loved when he gripped his hands, when he would kick his legs from excitement... now I’ll never see him again.”
On the weekend, Ms Ryan’s sister She’seana Kerr told KTLA she had forgiven Ms Linton.
“I just want to tell her that we forgive her,” Ms Kerr told the LA-based news outlet. “She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That’s why she was spared. We understand it already.”
