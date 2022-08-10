Anne Heche is now “unconscious” and in “critical condition” following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles.

The actress was taken to hospital last Friday (5 August) with severe burns after her vehicle smashed into a home in the Mar Vista area of the city.

“Despite previous reports that Heche was stable, shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition,” a representative told ABC News.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.