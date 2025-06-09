What does the law say about Trump sending troops to LA and ICE protests?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has deployed National Guard troops to California following two days of protests against immigration raids. The demonstrations, involving hundreds of people, were described by Trump as interference with federal law enforcement, even suggesting they could be a "form of rebellion" against the US government.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has pushed back against the move. On Sunday, Newsom said he had formally requested that the Trump Administration rescind "its unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles County" and return them to his command.

What laws did Trump cite to justify the move?

Donald Trump invoked Title 10 of the US Code, a federal law defining the role of the US Armed Forces, in his June 7 order to federalise members of the California National Guard.

Section 12406 of Title 10 permits the president to deploy National Guard units into federal service in specific circumstances, including invasion, rebellion, or if the president deems regular forces insufficient to enforce US laws.

What are National Guard troops allowed to do under the law cited in Trump’s order?

An 1878 law, the Posse Comitatus Act, generally forbids the US military, including the National Guard, from taking part in civilian law enforcement.

Section 12406 does not override that prohibition, but it allows the troops to protect federal agents who are carrying out law enforcement activity and to protect federal property.

open image in gallery Police clear demonstrators after they blocked a street with a barricade during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles. ( REUTERS )

For example, National Guard troops cannot arrest protesters, but they could protect US Immigration and Customs Enforcement who are carrying out arrests.

What are the implications for freedom of speech?

The First Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right to assembly, freedom of speech and the press.

Experts have said that Trump's decision to have US troops respond to protests is an ominous sign for how far the president is willing to go to repress political speech and activity that he disagrees with or that criticizes his administration's policies.

Is Trump’s move susceptible to legal challenges?

Four legal experts from both left- and right-leaning advocacy organizations have cast doubt on Trump’s use of Title 10 in response to immigration protests calling it inflammatory and reckless, especially without the support of California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who has said Trump's actions would only escalate tensions.

The protests in California do not rise to the level of “rebellion” and do not prevent the federal government from executing the laws of the United States, experts said.

open image in gallery Demonstrators take part in a protest against immigration sweeps at the ICE building in San Francisco, California, ( REUTERS )

Title 10 also says "orders for these purposes shall be issued through the governors of the States," but legal experts said that language might not be an obstacle. Legislative history suggests that those words were likely meant to reflect the norms of how National Guard troops are typically deployed, rather than giving a governor the option to not comply with a president's decision to deploy troops.

Could California sue to challenge Trump’s move?

California could file a lawsuit, arguing that deployment of National Guard troops was not justified by Title 10 because there was no “rebellion” or threat to law enforcement.

A lawsuit might take months to resolve, and the outcome would be uncertain. Because the protests may be over before a lawsuit is resolved, the decision to sue might be more of a political question than a legal one, experts said.

What other laws could Trump invoke to direct the National Guard or other US Military troops?

Trump could take a more far-reaching step by invoking the Insurrection Act of 1792, which would allow troops to directly participate in civilian law enforcement, for which there is little recent precedent.

open image in gallery A man waves a flag as smoke and flames rise from a burning vehicle during a protest against federal immigration sweeps, in downtown Los Angeles, California. ( REUTERS )

Casting protests as an “insurrection” that requires the deployment of troops against US citizens would be riskier legal territory, one legal expert said, in part because mostly peaceful protests and minor incidents aren’t the sort of thing that the Insurrection Act were designed to address.

The Insurrection Act has been used by past presidents to deploy troops within the US in response to crises like the 1794 Whiskey Rebellion and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan in the immediate aftermath of the American Civil War. The law was last invoked by President George H.W. Bush in 1992, when the governor of California requested military aid to suppress unrest in Los Angeles following the Rodney King trial.

But, the last time a president deployed the National Guard in a state without a request from that state's governor was 1965, when President Lyndon Johnson sent troops to protect civil rights demonstrators in Montgomery, Alabama.