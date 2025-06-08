Los Angeles anti-ICE protests: Trump threat against ‘riots and looters’ after immigration raids spark fury on LA streets
California Governor Gavin Newsom called border czar Tom Homan’s threat to send the National Guard to California “purposefully inflammatory”
President Donald Trump has threatened to use the federal government to crush anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles sparked by a weekend immigration raid in the city.
The president said the “RIOTS & LOOTERS” would be dealt with “the way it should be solved!!!”
“If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!” Trump wrote.
When discussing protesters in the past, the president once quipped that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
Earlier on Friday, Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said he plans to send the National Guard to Los Angeles to combat protests against ICE that began this weekend following immigration raids in the city.
“We are making Los Angeles safer. Mayor Bass should be thanking us. She says they are going to mobilize—guess what? We are already mobilizing. We are going to bring the National Guard in tonight,” Homan told Fox News.
California Governor Gavin Newsom responded, calling Homan’s threat “purposefully inflammatory.”
“That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions,” he said in a statement. “LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice.”
Governor Gavin Newsom says federal government is "taking over" the state's National Guard
California Governor Gavin Newsom said the Trump administration is “taking over” the state’s National Guard, and warned that the president’s move will “erode public trust.”
It's official: Trump is sending the National Guard to LA
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Saturday night that President Donald Trump is sending 2,000 National Guard troops to arrest anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles.
Her full statement appears below:
“In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California. These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens. That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester. The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice. The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely.”
Trump threatens to crush anti-ICE protests using federal government
Donald Trump broke his silence on the ongoing protests in Los Angeles against ICE agents who carried out a massive raid in the city this weekend.
The president threatened to use the power of the federal government to “solve the problem” in the city if Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass “can’t do their jobs.”
