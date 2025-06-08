Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has vowed to “liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion,” amid violent clashes between members of the state national guard and anti-immigration enforcement protesters.

The president took to Truth Social on Sunday, where he promised that “the Illegals will be expelled” and that the city would be “set free,” as troops confronted demonstrators on the streets of downtown LA – using tear gas to disperse crowds.

“A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals,” he wrote. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve.

“I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots.

“Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Tensions escalated throughout the day on Sunday, following on from unrest the previous evening. Images showed vehicles on fire, and protesters throwing fireworks towards armed and helmeted law enforcement officers.

Clashes began after ICE operations across Los Angeles County resulted in the arrests of 118 immigrants, including 44 people on Friday – the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump also told reporters on Sunday that the administration was “going to have troops everywhere,” even threatening to make good on the promise of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to send in U.S. Marines to help enforce order.

When asked what “the bar” was for mobilizing active duty Marines, the president replied: “The bar is what I think it is.”

More follows ...