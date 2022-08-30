Wedding party ‘evicted’ after being mistaken for LIV golf tour protesters

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A group of wedding guests camping on their friends’ property in Massachusetts were woken up by the police after they were mistaken for trespassers protesting this week’s controversial LIV golf tournament.

The guests left the area after they were approached by police who arrived at 8am at the family-owned property close to golf course The International. The authorities were alerted by the golf club’s security team, reported ABC affiliate WCVB.

According to the newlyweds, Joanna Benoit and Taylor Jacobson, the tents in the woods were on their family property, while the golf course is located on the other side of the trees.

“We spent the week before clearing brush and debris and getting it prepped and ready,” Ms Benoit said.

The Saudi-backed golf tournament that kick-started on 9 June in Hertfordshire in England will see a series of matches in the US in its inaugural season starting on 2 September, with Donald Trump-owned Trump National Doral in Miami hosting the final team championship from 27 to 30 October.

While the newlywed couple understand that the police were possibly “more alert” due to the protesters, they wished things were handled better. “It just wasn’t how we wanted to start our day off on Sunday,” said Ms Benoit.

The event has left a lot of professional golf fans uncomfortable due to Saudi Arabia’s involvement, with the family members of people killed in 9/11 staging protests outside the tournament venue in New Jersey earlier this month.

The fact the tournament is being played on golf courses owned by the former president has also added to the controversy.

“I was disappointed when I heard the tournament is coming here,” Joe Myerson, a Bolton homeowner for nearly 40 years who has served on town boards and committees, told USA Today Sports.

A spokesperson for The International, meanwhile, said it “enjoys strong relationships with its neighbours” and the incident appeared to be a “simple misunderstanding” after staff followed protocol when tents were spotted with “no knowledge who was occupying” them.

“Officers spoke with the individuals, determining that it was a group of campers from a nearby wedding the prior evening. The group decided to leave voluntarily, without being asked to,” International general manager Steve Brennen said. He added that it was unfortunate that the guests felt their morning was “disrupted” but “safety and security is our priority”.

“The International has reached out to the Benoit family and we hope all will be resolved very soon.”