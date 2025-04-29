What is the Lapu-Lapu Day celebrated in Vancouver by Filipino community?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of Filipinos gathered in Vancouver on Saturday to celebrate Lapu-Lapu Day, a festival honouring a key figure in Philippine history, when an SUV ploughed into the crowd killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens of others.

The people had gathered in the city's Sunset neighbourhood for a multi-block street party. The celebration, which included Filipino food, live performances, and cultural displays, was just winding down when tragedy struck.

Lapu-Lapu Day, celebrated across the Philippines and especially in the central Visayas region, commemorates Datu Lapu-Lapu’s victory over Spanish forces led by Ferdinand Magellan during the Battle of Mactan in 1521, according to reports.

The Filipino chieftain’s triumph is regarded as a symbol of the nation’s resistance against colonial rule and his enduring legacy as a national hero. Lapu-Lapu's victory is further celebrated in the Philippines, with the city of Lapu-Lapu on Mactan Island named in his honour.

In Vancouver, the festival, which was also a tribute to the cultural contributions of the Filipino-Canadian community, was tragically marred by the incident. Local police responded to the mass casualty event, arresting a 30-year-old Vancouver man at the scene.

A member of the public lights a candle near the scene where a vehicle drove into crowd on Saturday ( AP )

The Philippine consulate in Vancouver expressed solidarity, stating: “We pray that our community remains strong and resilient imbued with the spirit of bayanihan (community spirit) during this difficult time.”

In recognition of the Filipino community's significance in British Columbia, the provincial government declared 27 April as Lapu-Lapu Day in 2023.

This official recognition honours the community’s impact on the region's cultural vibrancy and prosperity. With over 172,000 people of Filipino descent in British Columbia as of 2021, Lapu-Lapu Day has become an important occasion for both reflection on Filipino heritage and a celebration of unity.

Lapu-Lapu's legacy continues to inspire, as organisers of the Vancouver festivities noted, describing the hero as embodying "the soul of native resistance" and a symbol of the power of unity. "He teaches us that the strength of a united people, bound by a shared commitment to their heritage, can withstand any challenge," they added.

The festival in Vancouver also featured a parade, cultural dances, film screenings, local markets, and basketball – the Philippines' most beloved sport. Organisers expressed deep sorrow for the victims and their families, stating they were devastated by the tragedy.

"We are still finding the words to express the deep heartbreak brought on by this senseless tragedy," they said in a statement.

Additional reporting by agencies