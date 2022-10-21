Lara Logan banned by Newsmax after bizarre conspiracy theory appearance
Former Fox journalist once compared Dr Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele
Former CBS and Fox journalist Lara Logan has been banned by Newsmax after she unleashed a number of bizarre conspiracy theories during an appearance on the channel.
Logan claimed during an interview that the UN had a plan to send immigrants to the US, as well as “elites” drinking blood, and the planet being controlled by Satan.
“Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network,” the network said in a statement. “We have no plans to interview her again.”
It is the latest controversy for Logan who was forced out of Fox after comparing Dr Anthony Fauci, the retiring chief medical adviser to the president and the director of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Her latest comments came during an interview with Eric Bolling on The Balance in which she claimed that the country’s “open border” was controlled by Satan.
“God believes in sovereignty and national identity and the sanctity of family and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time,” she said. “And he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants.”
She also claimed that people at the World Economic Forum “dined on the blood of children” – a conspiracy theory inspired by QAnon and based on antisemitic tropes.
“And they may think that they’re going to become gods, that’s what they tell us, [Israeli historian] Yuval Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum, you know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children? Those are the people, right? They’re not going to win,” she said.
