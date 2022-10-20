Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former CBS and Fox journalist Lara Logan unleashed a number of bizarre conspiracy theories during an appearance on Newsmax, including claiming that the UN had a plan to send immigrants to the US, as well as “elites” drinking blood, and the planet being controlled by Satan.

Ms Logan was forced to leave Fox after comparing Dr Anthony Fauci, the retiring chief medical adviser to the president and the director of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

During an on-air discussion regarding border policy on The Balance with Eric Bolling, Ms Logan claimed that what she called open borders was orchestrated by Satan.

“God believes in sovereignty and national identity and the sanctity of family and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time,” she said. “And he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his servants.”

She also claimed that people at the World Economic Forum “dined on the blood of children” – a conspiracy theory inspired by QAnon and based on antisemitic tropes.

“And they may think that they’re going to become gods, that’s what they tell us, [Israeli historian] Yuval Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum, you know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children? Those are the people, right? They’re not going to win,” she said.

Ms Logan has pushed a number of baseless conspiracy theories in the past concerning the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection which she claimed was staged by the government.

During her Newsmax appearance on Wednesday evening, Ms Logan claimed to have spoken to a man within “the global cabal” at the UN.

She claimed that he had seen documents detailing a plan to harm the US by allowing illegal immigrants to enter the country.

“This was several years ago, the plan was to infiltrate 100 million illegal immigrants, and at that point, they were already at 40 million and these people would dilute what they call the pool of patriots. Those were their words, right?” Ms Logan said. “And they would not be taught that America is a great country, and trained to sing the national anthem with pride and so on and so on. They will be told all the negative things that we’re taught about the US today, that our own children are taught.”

“What would be the effect of diluting the pool of patriots? Well, it would be to break down the sense of pride in being American and what it means to be American,” she added.

In November last year, Ms Logan said on Fox that “this is what people say to me – [Dr Fauci] doesn’t represent science, he represents Dr Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps”.

“I was definitely pushed out,” Ms Logan told Conservative talk radio host Eric Metaxas in April. “I mean, there is no doubt about that.”

“They don’t want independent thinkers,” she said of Fox. “They don’t want people who follow the facts regardless of the politics.”