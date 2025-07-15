$250 spin on a Vegas machine leads to $1 million jackpot for lucky player

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lucky winner walked away $1 million wealthier after snapping up a huge prize from a Las Vegas slot machine over the weekend.

The unidentified player sat down at a Dragon Link slot machine at the Circa Resort & Casino and put down $250 on Saturday night to get the game rolling, the hotel said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The player then watched the lucky combination appear, instantly making them a millionaire.

“Last night, Dragon Link breathed fire [...] and left a million-dollar trail.

“$250 spin to $1,082,545.37 win. The dragon’s awake,” the casino wrote in the post.

The winner watched the numbers flash on the Dragon Link machine Saturday night ( Circa Las Vegas )

Users were quick to congratulate the mysterious winner on Facebook, and one person noted on the frequency of victories at the casino, stating, “Wow, Circa has been paying out million-dollar jackpots like candy.”

Another called out the high bet, writing: “$250 a spin? I have to look for that just to pay a bill!”

Back in March, a lucky player, only identified as James, took home a jackpot worth $1,016,145.14 while playing on the Dollar Storm slot machine at the same casino, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He only placed a $2 bet.

On Reddit, users have speculated on the odds of winning a jackpot on a Dragon Train machine after one person claimed to have witnessed two winners just minutes apart from each other in another location.

“Last night I witnessed someone win a $21.3k grand jackpot of Dragon Train, then not even 1 minute later, the person two seats to their left won it too after it had only hit $15.04k (resets at $15.0k). Seriously, if anyone knows what are the odds of this even happening???,” the Reddit user wrote in January.

According to Investopedia, playing slot machines represents some of the worst odds on the casino floor, with chances of winning the jackpot ranging from one in 5,000 to as much as one in 34,000,000.

Nationwide, there is an increase in the number of people playing the slots.

A June report from the American Gaming Association found that revenue from casino slot machines and table games increased by nearly two percent from the previous year.

In April, traditional casino slot machines and table games generated $4.14 billion in revenue in the U.S.

Slot machines alone contributed $3.06 billion – a 2.5 percent increase from April 2024 – and table games brought in $761.8 million – a figure that dropped revenue by two percent.