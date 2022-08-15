911 calls reveal panic of Lauren Boebert’s neighbours during dispute with her husband

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Recordings of 911 calls from neighbours of Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert have shed light on an alleged altercation between them and her husband Jayson.

The audio clips, obtained by the The Denver Post, capture the fear, alarm and anger of Mrs Boebert's neighbours as Mr Boebert reportedly threatened and yelled at them.

“I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt," said one caller when asked whether the culprit was armed. "Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns, yes. I don't know if anybody has guns on them. I'm sure he's drunk, and of course he owns guns."

The alleged incident took place last Thursday in Silt, Colorado, in the congressional district that sent Mrs Boebert to the House of Representatives.

In the recording, a man tells the 911 dispatcher: "If that is Lauren Boebert's jackass husband Jayson, he's running over my mailbox right now."

The man then breaks from the call to yell: "Stop, you jackass! Get the f*** out of here! Come on, man – what are you doing? What did we do wrong? I live here!"

The caller claims that Mr Boebert's son was "racing up and down" the residential street in a vehicle at twice the speed limit, causing one resident to confront him and tell him to slow down.

"The next thing we know, Jayson comes down here trying to claim that somebody took a swing at his kid, and nobody did," the caller continues. "He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight."

The other caller tells a similar story, alleging that one of the Boeberts' children is "just speeding up and down the road, all over the place" in a dune buggy.

"We tried to stop him, and he just fricking cussed at us and just left," the caller continues. "Our wonderful congresswoman," says someone else in the background.

According to the Post, the local sheriff's department arrived at the scene but made no arrests, leading a Democratic fundraising group called American Muckrakers to call for an investigation into the department's relationship with the Boeberts.

"It was a neighbourhood disturbance between a couple of neighbours regarding kids on ATVs," county sheriff Lou Vallario told the Post. "When it was all said and done, they all agreed to work it out as neighbours. No charges. No further action."

Mr Boebert previously pleaded guilty to "public indecency and lewd exposure" in 2004, in an incident at a bowling alley which Ms Boebert claims has been misunderstood.