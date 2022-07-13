Lauren Boebert makes anti-hijab comment against Ilhan Omar

Republican representative Lauren Boebert has again made islamophobic comments towards Democrat Ilhan Omar.

During an appearance on Real America’s Voice with Steve Bannon, Ms Boebert criticised Democrats’ interpretations of the separation of church and state, and asked why Ms Omar wore a hijab in Congress.

In a previous incident in 2021, Ms Boebert posted a video on Facebook in which she implied that Ms Omar had been mistaken for a terrorist in a lift on Capitol Hill, and said Ms Omar was part of the “jihad squad.”

