Five injured after American Airlines jet and shuttle bus collide at LAX

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four people were hospitalised after an American Airlines passenger jet collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles Airport on Friday night.

The plane was being towed from a gate to a parking lot at LAX when it was struck by a bus in a “slow speed” collision at around 10pm, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement that a tug driver was taken to hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition, and a bus driver and two passengers were transported in fair conditions.

A fifth worker who was in the plane was treated at the scene.

It was the third serious incident involving commercial airlines at US airports in the past month.

Last Tuesday, a FedEx cargo plane was attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, when it had to reverse course after a Southwest Airlines plane was cleared to depart from the same runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An American Airlines passenger jet collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles Airport on Friday night (ABC News)

The cargo plane came within 100 feet of the passenger jet, the FAA said.

“The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing and initiated a climb out,” the FAA said in a statement.

There was another close call between a plane that was crossing a runway and another preparing for takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on 13 January.

A departing Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 received a panicked order cancelling its takeoff clearance after air traffic controllers noticed an American Airlines flight crossing in front of it.

Both incidents are under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a Twitter post early on Saturday morning, the LAX’s account said: “A jet being towed tonight from a gate to a parking area made contact with a shuttle bus, resulting in injuries to about 5 people. We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus.”

According to ABC News, footage showed the bus’ windshield had extensive damage, and a large skid mark from the plane’s tire was visible on the tarmac.