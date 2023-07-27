Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

LeBron James has thanked supporters for the outpouring of love after his son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this week and reassured fans his family is “safe and healthy”.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

“Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny, 18, was hospitalised on Monday after suffering a heart complaint during a basketball practice session with his University of Southern California team.

Bronny James briefly lost consciousness before being rushed to an intensive care unit at LA’s Cedar-Sinai Medical Center.

He has since been released from intensive care, and is reportedly in a stable condition.

LeBron and son Bronny James (Getty Images)

Messages of support have poured in since the health scare, including from Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin who suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game in January.

Elon Musk was criticised for pushing evidence-free conspiracy claims that the health episode may have been linked to a Covid-19 vaccine.

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”

According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention, cases of myocarditis linked to the MRNA vaccines are extremely rare and generally only occur within a week of having the shot.

Bronny is a rising star in college basketball, and is likely to be drafted to the NBA next season, raising the chance he may play alongside his 38-year-old father, the all-time leading points scorer in league history.